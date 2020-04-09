Man arraigned on aggravated assault charge in west Erie incident.

An Erie man accused of injuring a woman when he threw a piece of concrete through a window of a residence in the 2300 block of Liberty Street on Wednesday turned himself in to police Thursday.

Jontay Poole, 18, was arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was placed in the Erie County Prison on $5,000 bond.

Police were called to the Liberty Street residence at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police accuse Poole of throwing a large piece of concrete through a window of the residence.

The concrete struck a 20-year-old woman who was inside the residence, police reported. The woman suffered a head laceration and was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

Police issued an arrest warrant on Poole Wednesday.