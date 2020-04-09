Frye Transportation Group normally delivers students in area school districts from Point A to Point B, but now delivers meals to them since schools are closed due to novel coronavirus.

The nine-passenger, white van pulls in front of Gordon Camp Apartments in Rochester, the first stop of about 20 Jimmy Brant makes this day.

Normally, he drives a big, yellow school bus for Frye Transportation Group on this route, transporting elementary and high school students to classes in Rochester Area School District.

Now, with schools in Pennsylvania closed indefinitely due to novel coronavirus, Brant delivers plastic bags filled with breakfast, lunch and dinner to students on his route, the meals subsidized through the National School Lunch Program, a federally assisted program that provides nutritionally balanced, low- or no-cost lunches to children each school day.

“Anything for the kids,” Brant, 37, says. “I enjoy doing it. If it means getting them food, I’ll do anything I can for them.”

He and other drivers meet at 9 a.m. for daily safety meetings.

At 10:25 a.m., Brant’s the last of three van drivers to leave the terminal in Brighton Township. All don masks and gloves before sliding behind the wheel, a layer of protection against this insidious virus.

They head to the high school about 3 miles away to pick up food bags. Two vans are already there.

Kathy Onuska, the district’s business manager, takes everyone’s temperature and checks oxygen saturation with a fingertip pulse oximeter.

Good to go, driver Brett Wittebort, who also helped to design these student “meals-on-wheels” delivery routes, loads four, large plastic bins packed with about 60 bags into Brant’s van.

Casey Woodley, a fourth- and fifth-grade learning support paraprofessional in the district, takes a seat in the van, too. She accompanies Brant and helps to distribute meals. A district staff member rides along in each van.

“I do miss them,” Woodley said of her pupils.

She and colleagues now connect with them via video chats to instruct and help students with assignments. Woodley said they’ve been quite excited.

“Yesterday, we couldn’t get them to stop talking. We were trying to get stuff across and couldn’t. They would not stop,” she said, telling teachers what they had for breakfast, what they were doing. “They’re really good kids.”

It takes only a few minutes for Brant to arrive at Gordon Camp Apartments on Bedford Avenue.

It’s a cool, damp morning so most kids aren’t standing outside at the bus stop.

Brant gives several quick taps on the horn and children come running.

He knows them all by name.

“Some of the little kids jump up and down they’re so excited to see me,” he said. “They’re so thankful.”

Some create homemade cards scrawled with messages of thanks for drivers who tape them to van windows, sometimes so many they eventually have to be removed to drive safely.

Brant greets each child with a smile and encouraging words: “You being good?” or “How are you, buddy?” or “Have a good day,” or “See you tomorrow.”

Likewise, children smile and interact, and each one politely says “thank you.”

With the inclement weather, sometimes Brant or Woodley hop out of the van and deliver meals to doorsteps.

Inside bags this day is a next-day’s breakfast of milk, orange juice, french toast and sausage; a lunch for today of bologna and cheese sandwich, celery sticks, orange and chocolate milk; and dinner of salad, mixed vegetables, chocolate milk and packet of M&M candies.

Rochester Area contracts with Nutrition Group, a full-service food and facilities management company, for food that’s assembled by cafeteria staff.

Also tucked inside each bag is a handmade card from the district that says “We Miss You” and “Stay Safe.”

It’s a few minutes after noon when Brant completes his route. He returns to the high school, drops Woodley off, and returns to the terminal.

This day, about 100 meals also are handed out to students who live within walking distance of the high school.

’Path of life’

D.J. Frye’s been around the school bus business all his life. Grandfather Kyle Frye founded the family operated company in 1985 with terminals in Ohioville and Brighton Township.

As a boy, the now 37-year-old owner of Frye Transportation Group remembers sneaking into the Ohioville bus garage on Sundays pretending he was a driver.

One weekend, his father and grandfather were changing a bus tire when they summoned him to help, telling him he’d be in charge one day.

No, Frye told them. He wanted to be a professional baseball player.

He played ball at Point Park University where he studied business administration and thought he’d become an insurance agent.

But “hook, line and sinker I just fell into the trap,” he said. “I’ve grown up looking at the bus. I wouldn’t know anything else.

“I’m just blessed the good Lord paved this path of life for me to travel down.”

Frye Transportation Group owns a fleet of approximately 140 full-size buses, mini-buses, and vans and employs a staff of 131. Mostly, staff was family and recruited friends until seven years ago when the company ran out of them to hire, Frye said. At some point, “you have to stop asking your grandmother to drive routes. It’s time to enjoy retirement.”

While the school year is only 180 days, there’s plenty to do to keep the bus company running 365 days, Frye said, and in recent weeks, he’s never logged more hours.

He and wife, Sarah, a second-grade teacher at College Square Elementary in the Beaver Area School District, and their daughters Lily Grace, 5, and Sophie, 4, live in Brighton Township, “but it feels like we live here” — in a spacious, remodeled office on the second floor of the Brighton Township terminal with adjacent playroom for the girls.

“I pray every day that they don’t like school buses because Dad will never be able to get out,” said Frye, who wants to be able to relax “when I’m 70 or 80 years old. I only say that halfheartedly because I can see the writing on the wall. It’s inevitable, I think. They’re here so often.”

And that’s where the family was March 15 — a Sunday morning when usually they’d be in church — but coronavirus even closed doors of worship centers.

Mobilizing troops

March 13 was the last day of classroom instruction for Pennsylvania students by order of Gov. Tom Wolf.

Everyone thought students would be home for two weeks, similar to Christmas break, said Frye, but it quickly became apparent the closure will be much longer. Frye worried about his employees.

“This fell in our lap unexpected and very quickly,” Frye said. “A lot of changes were happening so fast. We told ourselves as a family, let’s just keep our eye and focus on what’s best for our staff,” and that meant keeping everyone on the payroll during the school shutdown, even before President Donald Trump announced federal coronavirus stimulus checks would be issued.

Frye Transportation Group serves Beaver Area, Rochester Area, Western Beaver County, Midland Borough school districts, Pennsylvania Cyber, and Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit to transport about 5,000 students daily.

Frye, naturally, keeps in close contact with respective superintendents.

Around 9:30 that Sunday morning, Frye received a call from Rob Postupac, superintendent of Western Beaver and Blackhawk school districts, for input on how to keep students fed.

“I really can’t take too much credit for it as far as the plane taking off the ground, but maybe after it got up in the air we took it and flew with it,” Frye said.

“This is about as normal as pupil transportation can be right now. This is the only option that we have. It’s why we feel delighted, including me and my staff, that we can do something right now that’s somewhat normal for us and that is making sure we are providing a service for our students. Typically, we’re responsible to pick them up and deliver them from Point A to Point B safely. Our job today is to make sure they get their meals safely. That is about as close as we can come to doing what we love to do and we all are blessed.”

Almost akin to a military tactical maneuver, Frye quickly mobilized his troops.

At 8 the next morning, employees gathered in a conference room for debriefing.

“Everyone said ‘Let’s do it," Frye said. “It made the hair on my arms stick up. We’re in the right lane. Let’s figure this out. This is a big need.”

But he stressed to employees that they had the option to participate, especially anyone considered at high-risk susceptibility for coronavirus or who needed to stay home to care for young children.

He needs his staff to remain, healthy, too.

“I need my staff ready to rock and roll when the superintendents call me on Friday and say we’re starting on Monday,” Frye said, when schools get the OK to reopen.

“Good guy. Good guy,” Brant said. “He’ll do anything for any one of us. And you can ask anyone that works there. They’ll tell you the exact same thing…Very good people to work for. I couldn’t work for anyone better.”

The plan was to roll with the meal program in two days, but routes were configured so quickly that “meals on wheels,” as Frye calls the program, was up and running the next day.

Within two hours, “we had all of Rochester and Beaver routed,” said Frye. “I wanted to spike the football I was so proud of our staff.”

He praised food preparation staffs at schools for doing a “knockout job,” too.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, which adheres to the National School Lunch Program guidelines and the manages the state’s Community Eligibility Program, a family of two with income up to $21,983 qualifies for free meals while those families with income between $21,984 up to $31,284 qualify for reduced-price meals. Families of four can have income up to $33,475 for free meals and between $33,476 and $47,683 for reduced-price meals.

All students in Rochester Area are entitled to free breakfasts, lunches and dinners, confirmed Jane Bovalino, superintendent.

Rather than have students come to the school, the natural solution to minimize large gatherings would be to have Frye Transportation Group bus drivers drive their routes to deliver meals, Frye said.

But only 22 percent of Beaver Area students are eligible, he said, which made delivery there more difficult since participation in subsidized meal programs is confidential.

Instead, Frye and his staff came up with the “islands” idea — dividing the district into 10 islands — regional fire stations, schools or ball fields, for example — where families come to pick up meals within a designated two-hour window, normally 10 a.m. to noon.

The island at the fire station in Bridgewater is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offers free meals to any student 18 and under, said Frye.

Any leftovers, he said, are donated to organizations like Women’s Center of Beaver County or Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Initially, social media and word of mouth conveyed the plan, but within days, the state lifted eligibility restrictions giving schools permission to provide meals to all students, regardless of income.

Because of the expanse of the rural Western Beaver district, delivery was more complicated, Frye said.

One thought was to have curbside pickup at the elementary school, but not every family has access to transportation, Frye said, especially one-car families where a parent uses that car for work.

So, parents requesting meals call the district the day before and order — “like ordering pizza,” Frye said — and his drivers deliver to their doors.

Frye praised support from other groups — Beaver Health Mart Pharmacy, which donated gloves, hand sanitizer and masks for drivers; and Beaver Area Memorial Library that donated about 400 books, including fiction and young-adult novels and books for elementary readers. The library spent a weekend “wiping them down and packaging them up,” said Frye.

His drivers took them to the Bridgewater fire station and they were gone in three days, the said.

Such community cooperation, Frye said, “is what makes this place special.”

What his company and employees have been doing the past month “makes me feel very happy,” said Frye.

Every day he wakes up at 5:30 a.m. “thanking the good Lord for this path of life, but also waking up and going to work at 5:30 in the morning with the mindset of I have to protect 5,000 students. In the last three weeks I’ve gotten out of bed thanking the good Lord for the same things, but now I come here at 5:30 with the mindset I have to get these meals to 5,000 students.

“The standard hasn’t changed, but the nature of the outcome and what we’re trying to accomplish has changed a little bit. The one common thing is we’re out there for the students and that’s how we’re wired … where we can put a smile on a child’s face.”