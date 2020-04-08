Police charge defendant with stealing gun from shooting victim’s sister nine days before the shooting in January.

An Erie man facing trial on charges that he shot a woman and tried to get her to drop the case against him was held for court Tuesday on charges of stealing a gun from the woman’s sister in January, nine days before the shooting.

Detectives have not recovered the gun and it is unknown whether the gun was used in the shooting, Erie police said.

The defendant, Larry A. Sledge, 39, was ordered to trial on a felony count of theft following his preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

He was also ordered to trial on felony counts of robbery and receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of simple assault. Prosecutors added those charges at the hearing, before Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro.

Sledge is in the Erie County Prison on bonds that total $305,000 for all his cases.

Police accuse Sledge of taking a woman’s .32-caliber pistol and assaulting her during at an East 22nd Street residence on Jan. 5.

The gun is the same caliber as a bullet that detectives said they found at the scene of a shooting that Sledge is accused of committing in the 300 block of Reed Street on Jan. 14.

Police charge that Sledge shot, in the head, a 39-year-old woman, who is the sister of the woman whose gun was stolen, after forcing her into a house and pistol-whipping her.

Sledge is facing trial on attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other charges in the shooting.

Sledge is also facing trial on a felony count of witness intimidation that Erie police filed in early March. He is accused of trying to get the shooting victim to drop the criminal case against him.

Sledge was held for court in that case on March 18 and is awaiting his formal arraignment.

