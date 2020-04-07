The staffs of Bucks County nursing facilities are coming up with novel approaches to entertain and inform their residents, while the state has banned visitors because of the coronavirus.

With the coronavirus on the move, residents of Pennsylvania’s long-term care facilities must stay put, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s order as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

But keeping senior citizens and the disabled from becoming bored with meals in their rooms and little social interaction has forced caregivers to come up with creative ways to help them stay in touch, without actually being in touch with their relatives and friends.

At Wesley Enhanced Living in Doylestown, they brought residents to their windows of the multi-story building Thursday to sing along to an outdoor concert performed by entertainer Claudia Pellegrini with her violin. The music reverberated up the building and the whole neighborhood joined in. "It’s amazing. People just loved it. We’re going to do that again," said Karen Doler, program manager.

The Bucks County Area Agency on Aging sometimes fields concerns about long-term care facilities or home care, but that’s not what they are hearing now. "Staff in facilities are working very hard," said agency spokeswoman Lisa Hall.

"We’re not getting a lot of complaints," she said. Most residents understand they need to be quarantined.

"The biggest issue we hear about is family members not being able to see residents and residents not being able to see family."

She said the agency has compiled its own list of tips to help the elderly, whether in long-term care facilities or still at home be comforted when they may not be able to be with their family members and friends.

"A lot of residents have phones. A different grandchild could call each day," Hall said.

For those who know how to use a smart phone and computer technology, Facetime or Facebook Live, Google Hangouts or Zoom are easy ways to connect electronically, as is simple texting.

When residents don’t have their own phones, making an appointment for them to get a phone call at the nurses’ station, is another way to let them know "they’re being thought of," said Bill McTigue, a spokesman for the agency.

Since mail is still delivered, sending care packages of large print books, puzzles, photo albums or even flowers can brighten someone’s day.

Both McTigue and Hall said it’s also a good idea for nursing facilities or care providers to get the phone numbers of alternate family members as contacts in this trying time. It will be helpful, should a need arise and the primary contact is not available.

Walter Thomson has been hibernating, alone, in his independent-living apartment at Ann’s Choice in Warminster for more than two weeks. He’s not complaining. The 95-year-old knows it’s for a good reason.

"We are basically trying to stay isolated," Thomson said.

When he has to walk a hallway, "they encourage you to keep your distance. You don’t give them a hug," he said about other residents and staff members. "You have to keep away from them."

At Ann’s Choice, technology has helped bridge the gap. Erickson Living, which operates the facility and several other senior living centers, has started streaming movies on its in-house cable channel as well as fitness programs, religious services and game shows. One-Day University also offers lectures that are shown.

Dan Dunne, Erickson’s director of external communications, said the staff has been implementing infection control measures and that there were no reported cases among the residents, though there was one among staff members and residents who came in contact with the person were in quarantine.

Thomson said he misses going to church weekly, but the First Presbyterian Church of Warminster, which he usually attends, has a videotaped service he watches at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. "It’s like going to church but you’re sitting in your easy chair," he said.

First Presbyterian Pastor Mindy Campbell puts up a program on Zoom twice a day that Thomson and other area residents sign on their computers to watch. "Walt logs on at least once a day," she said. And she sends out a mailed bulletin to other elderly church members who may not have access to computers.

The Rev. David Heckler, pastor at the St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Haycock and the Christ United Church of Christ, in Trumbauersville, said he also videotapes a service that he sends out electronically to church members at Pine Run Community in Doylestown Township and the Phoebe Richland in Richlandtown.

At Pine Run, residents in the independent living quarters who like to go for walks are being taken on small-group informational tours highlighting the trees and gardens, but with social distancing in place.

The community also is taking a literary approach.

"We have them writing letters to their younger selves," said Maria Santangelo, executive director. The letters will be printed in two books to be distributed to family members and friends. There’s a poetry contest as well.

For residents in the nursing facility who aren’t mobile, Pine Run staff contacted local schools and asked teachers to have the children draw pictures while they’re learning at home. Parents then take photos of the artwork with their phones and send them to the Pine Run staff, who print them out and give them to the residents. "We don’t have to worry about (germs on) the mail," she said, and the residents like receiving the art.

Since Pine Run is owned by Doylestown Hospital, staff members there who aren’t now busy since most elective surgeries and other procedures have been postponed, are allowed to visit Pine Run to read to the patients. All staff who come to work at the complex have their temperatures taken every day.

"It’s incredible to be part of a health system where everyone is working for the good of the community," Santangelo said.

The hospital is collecting donations of personal protective supplies which it is sharing with the nursing facility, she added.

Residents at The Bridges at Warwick, an assisted living and memory-care facility in Jamison have been able to visit through a window with family members. Kim Sager, director of marketing and sales, said that since visitors aren’t allowed, her conference room was empty so the staff washed a window so that families could more easily see their loved one through the glass. Each resident gets 30 minutes to chat with their family.

"The residents’ families love it," she said, and "it means more to (the residents) that their family is actually there."

Jim Kyriakos, of Jamison, said he likes to visit with his mother, Nicole. "We can see her, talk to her and knows she’s all right. The Bridges has been doing a good job keeping everybody engaged."

Sager said she and another staff member are also giving shampoos and haircuts to residents since the regular hairstylist isn’t allowed to come into the facility. She jokes with her new clients, "This is the best free haircut you’re going to get."

At Phoebe Richland, the residents held the "Phoebe 500," racing remote controlled cars down the hall from the entrances of their rooms. They also have hallway bingo and bowling. And then there’s the occasional "Happy Hour," where beer, wine and spritzers are served, as well as ice-cream sundae events.

"Thank God for the dollar store," Petitto-Thomas said, as that’s where she gets notes for residents to send their own letters to their families. "Laughter is the best medicine. We’re keeping their spirits up."