As most Americans are ordered to stay home and limit travel, gas prices continue to plunge here and nationwide.

The average price of gasoline across western Pennsylvania is four cents cheaper this week at $2.18 per gallon, according to AAA east central’s gas price report.

Prices are expected to push even cheaper this month, and many states in the region may near or dip below $1.99 per gallon before May 1. This is driven largely by a decrease in oil prices and global demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the week, gas prices are 3 to 15 cents cheaper in the region; most state averages are 6 to 8 cents lower than just seven days ago.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Beaver County this week is $2.25, while Lawrence County reports an average of $2.16 in the Ellwood City area and an average of $1.77 in nearby New Castle.