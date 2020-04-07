Dahlkemper says possibility of court-ordered quarantine helps keep COVID-19 patients at home, where police can find them.

Erie County residents who test positive for COVID-19 must do more than say they will self-isolate.

They must legally promise to do so.

Otherwise they risk an Erie County judge ordering them quarantined at a location that the courts would pick.

Erie County Kathy Dahlkemper is citing the legally binding quarantine agreements as among the reasons she is declining to release the names of COVID-19 patients to the county's 911 center — a decision that is consistent with what Dahlkemper said is statewide policy but that has put her at odds with local police agencies, as the Erie Times-News reported on Sunday.

The threat of court-ordered isolation is one of the behind-the-scenes methods that Dahlkemper's administration is using in its effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the strain of the coronavirus that has triggered the pandemic.

The Erie County Department of Health had confirmed 27 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, or seven new cases over two days. The county is “now seeing community spread,” Dahlkemper said at her regular news conference on COVID-19 on Monday.

The threat of court action is included in a letter that the county Department of Health has asked all COVID-19 patients to sign since the county announced its first COVID-19 case on March 18. The agreed-upon isolation, as the letter states, must last at least seven days after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms and cannot end until the patient has been symptom-free for at least three days.

Refusal to sign the letter, or a failure to stay isolated after signing the letter, can lead to court action and a judge quarantining the patient involuntarily, according to the letter.

“We are not taking this lightly,” Dahlkemper said in an interview.

By putting COVID-19 patients on notice about the possibility of involuntary quarantine, Dahlkemper said, the county is helping to ensure that the patients are not in the general population. She said the threat of a court order aids in making certain that COVID-19 patients will be at home or another known location whose address the 911 center has on file.

The county for several days has been giving the 911 center addresses of COVID-19 patients, and Dahlkemper said giving police and other emergency workers access to that information is adequate to protect them while respecting patients' privacy rights. And she said police and other emergency workers must assume that anyone they encounter suffers from COVID-19.

Erie County President Judge John J. Trucilla said the Erie County courts have not heard a case involving a local COVID-19 patient and quarantine. But he said state health laws allow judges to quarantine a patient involuntarily if the person fails to abide by voluntary self-isolation.

“It is something that we would consider because of the health emergency that we are under,” Trucilla said on Monday.

Dahlkemper said no county in Pennsylvania gives police and other agencies access to COVID-19 names.

The federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as HIPAA, generally prohibits the release of personal health information without an individual's consent, though the law allows for exceptions, such as to combat an infectious disease such as COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in providing guidance on HIPAA in response to the pandemic, holds that public health agencies should strive to release the “minimum necessary” information about COVID-19 patients to police and other officials agencies to reduce the spread of the contagion. Erie County is following that guidance in providing official access to addresses but not names, said the county's solicitor, Richard Perhacs.

Police officers in Erie County, including Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, disagree with Dahlkemper. They want the names of COVID-19 patients on file with the 911 center so dispatchers can provide the names to police and other emergency responders seeking information on a person who is the subject of an emergency call. The names, like the addresses, would not be made public.

“It is vital that we don't withhold information ... that can make a difference not only in the lives of our officers but in the lives of community members throughout Erie County and beyond,” Jason Morell, president of the Erie County lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, wrote to Dahlkemper on Sunday on behalf of the FOP.

Morell, a lieutenant on the police force for Erie International Airport, wrote Sunday's letter to follow up a letter he sent Dahlkemper on behalf of the FOP on Thursday. His comments echo those of Spizarny, who detailed his concerns in the article in the Erie Times-News on Sunday.

Like Spizarny, Morell praised Dahlkemper for leading the local response to the outbreak. But Morell, also like Spizarny, said police need access to names.

“Your work so far has not gone unnoticed,” Morell, again commenting on behalf of the county FOP, wrote to Dahlkemper in Sunday's letter. “Many members have commented on how much you have done so far and how much you have been at the forefront of this.

“We are asking you to please reconsider your position and continue to be the leader that the community is looking to for guidance and leadership. We are also asking that you work on the same team with us so we can do the most effective job for the entire community in which we serve as a whole.”

In an interview, Morell said he disagrees that police can avoid the need for names by treating anyone they encounter as having COVID-19. He said police do not have enough equipment, including N95 medical-grade masks, to wear on every call.

“That is not feasible,” he said.

Morell said he fears an outbreak of COVID-19 among police officers.

“That would cripple police departments,” he said.

Staff writer Tim Hahn contributed to this report.

