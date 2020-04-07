Almost 1,600 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Pennsylvania at noon Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case to just over 14,500 and 240 deaths.





Federal funding has run out for community testing sites in Philadelphia and Montgomery County, causing the sites to close by the end of the week.

County officials first announced the pending closure of Temple University’s Ambler Campus in Upper Dublin on Monday during a press conference, but no specific reason for the shutdown was given.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday afternoon that funding for similar drive-thru testing locations, initially set up in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human services weeks prior, would end on or around April 10.

Montgomery County Commissioner Chairwoman Dr. Val Arkoosh said Tuesday the county did not have the resources to keep the facility open itself.

"... Not only were they providing the kits, they were providing the contract with LabCorp to test 250 samples from Montgomery County every day from this facility," Arkoosh said.

The private health diagnostics company has multiple labs in the area, but it is not known if all or some of the facilities processed tests from the Ambler campus.

The regional testing site at the college campus has tested more than 4,204 people since it opened on March 21.

About 61% of those tests have been processed since then, with about 21% positive test results reported.

Arkoosh said every hospital in the county is now able to provide testing, an increase in the public availability of testing since the site first opened.

Everyone is advised to contact their doctor to determine if a test is necessary, and Arkoosh urged those with mild symptoms to stay in isolation at home.

Levine said the state health department will work with counties to keep up regular testing, but those federal drive-thru sites will be shutting down.

Nearly 1,600 new cases of coronavirus were reported by the state Tuesday afternoon, with health care workers making up more than 60% of new patients, Levine said Tuesday.

Levine said the increasing number of health professionals contracting the virus highlighted the need to protect employees with the potential surge in cases expected in the coming weeks.

Keeping doctors and nurses staffed is currently a higher concern than a need for hospital beds and equipment.

Levine said approximately 51% of hospital beds, 40% of intensive care unit beds and 70% of ventilators are still available in Pennsylvania.

Of the 14,5000 people currently infected, about 11%, or 1,665 people, are hospitalized, Levine said.

Most hospitalized are over the age of 65, and 548 patients are currently on ventilators.

Every county in Pennsylvania now has at least one confirmed coronavirus patient, and 240 people have died since the virus was first confirmed in the state on March 6.

While Philadelphia currently has the most patients, just over 4,000, Montgomery County remains the second most impacted county with 1,294 cases as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the state and the county estimates.

State and county numbers are often different due to when the information is released by each agency and how the cases are confirmed.

Coronavirus patients grouped by their home county, so a person living in Bucks County may initially be counted in Montgomery County if that’s where they were tested.

There have been 34 deaths in the county as of Tuesday, with several elderly individuals from Upper Gwenydd, Norristown, Springfield, Upper Merion and Whitemarsh among the five most recent deaths.

More than 810 cases are now confirmed in all but five of Bucks County’s 54 municipalities, with deaths now totaling 24.

The 104 person increase from the county’s estimates make Tuesday among the highest spikes in Bucks County since cases were first confirmed on March 11.

Warminster, Upper Southampton, Northampton, Middletown, Falls, Bristol Township and Bensalem have the most cases.

A news release from Bucks County states it now has the third highest total deaths from coronavirus in the state, behind Montgomery County and Philadelphia’s approximately 60-person death toll.

Arkoosh also announced Tuesday that more that 34 of the counties 75 registered nursing homes and long-term care facilities have confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Specific facilities were not named during Tuesday’s press conference, but Arkoosh said one facility had between 20 and 25 cases.

About 140 residents and 54 staff members in total have contracted the virus.

More than 75% of the newly confirmed cases in Bucks County were either health care workers and employees or residents of nursing homes, long-term care facilities or similar congregate living settings.

Bucks County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker did not say in the news release how many sick nursing home residents residents or the number of different nursing homes or long-term care sites that might have coronavirus infections Tuesday night.