Spring is near and you can walk on Presque Isle or any other place. Please just make sure you follow the guidelines about closeness to other people. This is the only way we can all stay safe.

First of all, I hope all of you are staying healthy in the crazy period of COVID-19. Remember, you can still walk on the park or any outside location as long as you keep a proper distance from other walkers. Many people have told me they are bored and getting a bit edgy, just staying indoors. If you are tired of the continuous parade on TV of the COVID-19 programming, I have a suggestion. Pick up and read a good book. Two friends, after that idea from me a month ago, called and said, “Thank you.” They forgot how much enjoyment they get out of relaxing and reading a good book.

Now, on to spring.

For what seems half a year, the forest’s trees on Presque Isle, in our backyards and our area have stood bleak, bare, and black against the winter skies. But now you are just able to notice a delicate green veil slip over parts of Presque Isle and your yard’s scenes. Yesterday, I saw the first bright yellow on my patch of daffodils. Maybe some of you already have noticed a very nearly subtle kiss of color on some of your bushes. I just noticed that my four hydrangea bushes are loaded with large buds.

I also noted that slowly, but with very deliberate progress, small buds are appearing on some of the trees and bushes in our area. This must be due to the mild winter we experienced. Yes, I know we might still get some scattered snow and sleet. However, SPRING is getting ready to open its arms and welcome us to its yearly burst of new energy.

I grasp that spring on its way to arriving because my mailbox is being stuffed nearly every day with seed, plant, and fruit tree catalogs. I don’t mind most of them because I do order seeds and plants for May and June planting. However, somehow I am now on commercial nursery catalog mail lists. Of course, that is where you must order a minimum of 1,000 plants. To me, that is a bit much. Yes, I have already sent my small seed and plant order in for the summer for my flowers and vegetables.

Over the years, I have realized that some changes occurring in the natural world are violent and utterly unpredictable, like the strange weather in the western part of our country. Just remember our mild Christmas and New Year at the end of 2019. We are told by experts that all of this is only a natural cycle, and that it is taking place over an extended period. At this point, I recall the old Erie saying, “Don’t like the weather in Erie, just stick around a day.”

Nature has a mind of its own. It does not think or plan. Instead, all living things are regulated by automatic inner processes phased so carefully to natural events that we call them “biological clocks.” The whys of this, even in this day and age, are mostly still not fully understood. Yes, many plants and animals respond to light, particularly to changes in the number of hours of daylight. Even more, they tend to react to changes in temperature and moisture.

Yet, these weather and light changes are not present when in New England, “Sugaring Time” begins as soon as sap runs in the maple trees. This starts while the snow is still quite deep and the nights cold. Even in this area, subtle changes of color do herald another early spring even before it actually starts. Look closely, and you are likely to see the twigs of willow trees and the beaks of Starlings turn yellow in midwinter. In my yard, I started noticing a green tint to the edges of my burning bushes over three weeks ago.

All winter, the woods and forest floors of Presque Isle and in this area have been cold, but well lighted due to the lack of leaf cover on the trees. These leafless trees have let in plenty of sunlight to shine onto the forest floors. Now, as spring approaches, the sun rises higher and higher, and the sun rays now fall even more directly onto the forest soil. In fact, in Ohio and Pennsylvania, the forest floor reaches its highest daily maximum temperature in April. This is before the trees develop their full cover and cool the temperatures with shade.

The old saying that “April showers bring May flowers,” is somewhat true, but on Presque Isle and in our area, many wildflowers and plants are quite busy long “before” May. Some of our most beautiful plants and wildflowers, show their stuff all through April. My personal favorite is the three varieties of trilliums that grow in our area. This wildflower is also known as wake-robins. Presque Isle has some trilliums, but Erie Bluffs State Park is a wonderful area for the plant during the March/April blooming season.

Here is a list of some of the early spring wildflowers and plants you will soon be able to find in our area.

Mayapples, Hairy Puccoon (Only on Presque Isle), Cypress Spurge (graveyard weed), Black Locust Trees, Wild Lupine, Coltsfoot, Choke Cherry, Starflower, Celandine (Wood Poppy), Trilliums (Wake Robins).

One sure sign of approaching spring is the chorus that begins in the night. It is heard and not seen. It’s the song that the frogs and toads in woodlands' wet places begin to serenade us. The rising length of daylight and temperature of early spring stimulate their activities. The earliest choristers are almost always Presque Isle’s many, many spring peppers. From late March and into late April, the area around Horseshoe Pond becomes a constant concert of their high-pitched voices. The chorus will shortly be joined by other species who join in on the concert. It will finally fade away with the coming of drier weather.

Pleasant or disturbing, depending on your point of view, this amphibian chorus may sound on a spring evening, it is not to entertain the casual listeners. It serves to promote the courtship of the frogs and toads. It is only the male that does the singing.

If you are a woodland walker on Presque Isle, you will notice something else begin to appear soon after the noisy frogs have started their springtime concert. As the spring sun gets a bit warmer, the trees start to dress in more green, new herbs, and flowers begin to appear daily. The salamanders also begin to appear in high numbers. Of course, that is if you are quick enough to notice them. You will find them among the twigs and damp leaves on the forest floor. They also hang out under dead logs and snags. By day, that is where you are likely to see them. At night they scuttle all about the floor of the woodland.

As spring progresses on the park, I will keep you updated about what the park has to offer the naturalist in you. That will include which flowers are blooming when the frog chorus begins and many other neat things you can see and do on the park. Until then:

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is the author of nine books and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station. He is past chairman of the board of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation and the Presque Isle Partnership. Send questions and comments to ware906@gmail.com.