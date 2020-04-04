WAYNE HEIGHTS — The Washington Township Board of Supervisors is taking an extra step to protect not only employees, but members of the public.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisors will conduct Monday's regularly scheduled public meeting by teleconference. Interested residents will be able to participate through a phone dial-in.

Two weeks ago, the board declared a disaster emergency for the township and began limiting traffic inside the building, permitting only staff inside.

Residents who must conduct business with the township, such as applying for permits and paying taxes may do so by calling the township or dropping items in a dropbox.

The township police department has also asked the public to refrain from visits and instead contact officers via phone. The non-emergency number is 717-762-1447.

In the event of an emergency, call 911 and officers will respond.

Monday night's board of supervisors meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Residents who wish to participate may send an email to Township Manager Jeff Geesaman at jbg@washtwp-franklin.org or contact the him at 717-762-3128, extension 1204 and request the dial-in number and access code.

Participating residents must contact Geesaman by noon Monday in order to receive the information to participate. An agenda for the meeting will be provided.