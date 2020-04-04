Some decorate their church or hang greenery on their doors since giving it out in person should be avoided.

With churches closed for Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter due to the coronavirus crisis, pastors have come up with some novel ways to make the upcoming holiest week of the year for Christians meaningful just the same.

Receiving some freshly blessed palm leaves the Sunday before Easter has been a tradition among Catholics and Christians of other denominations for centuries.

Their symbolism hearkens back to the New Testament accounts of Christ being welcomed into Jerusalem by those carrying palms, starting the final "Holy Week" of his life before his crucifixion on Good Friday and culminating with his resurrection on Easter.

Directives from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for parishes to suspend public church services since the coronavirus crisis started, and to avoid distributing palms this Palm Sunday, have been met with adherence by most congregations.

But there still is some uncertainty among parishes as to how far the directives go, especially now that Holy Week is here, and parishes have tried some "creative" ways to work both with and around the guidelines.

Archbishop Nelson Perez suspended all public Masses on March 17.

On March 24, the Rev. Dennis Gill, director of the Office for Divine Worship, issued the "Liturgical Directives and Information for the Celebration of Palm Sunday and the Sacred Paschal Triduum" on the archdiocesan website.

The directives called for priests to continue to "offer Holy Mass on Sundays and weekdays privately without any publication of when the Masses take place."

The directives also said that "palm is to be blessed and available for distribution at a later time determined locally. Palms should not be left for public distribution or pickup due to handling precautions."

Gill said the directives are "guidelines because we want everyone to be safe."

But at St. Mark’s Church in Bristol Borough, the parish has planned a drive-by at 10 a.m. Sunday, when church volunteers wearing gloves will give the blessed palms to people in a queue in their vehicles at both the church parking lot and at an alley by St. Ann Church, which is now part of St. Mark’s.

The Rev. Dennis Mooney, church pastor, said the announcement about how the palms would be distributed has been out for more than a week. "The people are expecting it. How do we draw that all back now and say we aren’t doing it?"

The church also intends to bless food on Holy Saturday, a tradition still among Eastern European families.

"It’s an old custom," Mooney said, and only a few people show up for it, but they will practice social distancing.

At Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Buckingham, livestreamed Masses concelebrated by Msgr. Joseph Gentile, with priests from two other parishes dedicated to Mary, Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Doylestown Borough and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Hilltown, are to be viewed by parishioners of all three parishes on the Our Lady of Guadalupe website.

A parish spokeswoman said the three pastors decided to work together to offer a variety of online services during Holy Week, with different priests offering Masses and providing the sermons.

She said Gentile was "happy to announce a new and creative initiative, given our current circumstances, to follow the social-distancing guidelines recommended by our local, state and national governments due to the pandemic."

The pastor mapped out on the altar how the concelebrants could be stationed to promote social distancing.

The three priests will offer the services during Holy Week, with a listing of the times available on the Our Lady of Guadalupe website.

Gill said the livestreamed services are a "wonderful" idea.

The archdiocese itself has been streaming live broadcasts of the 11 a.m. Sunday Mass each week at the Cathedral-Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul, celebrated by Archbishop Nelson Perez. On March 22, more than 60,000 people tuned in.

Christian denominations are also trying to come up with ways to commemorate Holy Week and celebrate Easter, while acknowledging that this year will be unlike any the churches have seen since almost all religious services will be viewed electronically.

Liz Young, president of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Council in Lower Makefield, said the congregation "videotaped a skit, music and sermon" distributed by email to church members. She also suggested that they "put a green branch in their window or on their door to signify the palm."

At St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Doylestown, Rector Daniel Moore said he’s found another way to make use of the palms so that passersby will be reminded it is Holy Week.

"We’re going to use the palms to adorn a cross by the front door," he said.

He’s also livestreaming services during the week and for the Easter vigil. All will be available for viewing on the church’s Facebook page. "No one's encountered this before," he said of the shutdown of religious institutions.

At Hilltown Baptist Church, services have been livestreamed for a couple of years, Pastor Greg Anderson said. Services for Sunday can be seen at 10:30 a.m. at www.hilltown.church/live.

At Doylestown Presbyterian, the church also has been livestreaming services for a couple of years, said spokesman Christian Menno, but now members of the church leadership prerecord segments at their homes which are "stitched together" into services that are posted on the church website, including some with music and choral pieces.

"It’s really neat," Menno said. They also have been making four- to five-minute devotional videos to send to church members.

"We’re trying to keep interactive, to keep everyone connected, and being a church family," he said.