The Burlington County Animal Shelter is still closed to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions. However, the shelter and the Friends of BCAS volunteer group have worked to get a number of shelter animals into foster homes, and these pets are available for adoption.

Stanley is a 3-year old tiny tank of a dog. Cute as a button, Stanley loves everyone he meets, including other dogs. His foster mom says he is a perfect house guest: house trained, crate trained and loves car rides. How can you resist that smushy face? To arrange to meet Stanley, call the Burlington County Animal Shelter at 609-265-5073.

Are you looking for a cat that’s out of this world? Meet Venus. Venus loves to be petted and scratched around her ears. She’s also in heaven when you tell her what a pretty girl she is. Venus is on the small side and gets scared by loud noises, so she’s hoping for a quiet home with lots of love. Venus has lived with other cats, and a home with another friendly cat to help her feel welcome would likely be a good fit for her. To meet Venus, call the Burlington County Animal Shelter at 609-265-5073.

Are you working from home right now? Consider being a short-term foster for a Burlington County Animal Shelter pet. Because the shelter is closed to the public, animals are not moving out as quickly as usual. Short-term fosters can help the shelter avoid overcrowding and get adoptable animals some needed visibility. To foster a dog, contact Jen at Jenafurman@gmail.com. To foster a cat, contact Kim at kims@friendsofbcas.org.