Stuck in their homes, and wishing to spread smiles, some people have done a very un-springy thing. They’ve rehung their Christmas lights.

They are people like R. Paul Haffley, of Harmony Township, who recently went to his attic, pulled out boxes of Christmas lights and hung them for display outside his Eighth Street Extension home.

“I just wanted to inspire people, and give them an uplift,” Haffley, a retiree, said.

Also looking to make these self-quarantine days a little more merry and bright is Kevin Lupo, who restrung his Christmas lights outside his Midland home a few weeks ago. He had heard of a national movement of people looking to spread cheer in their neighborhoods, including people posting holiday light photos with hashtags like #LightsForLife, #ChristmasInMarch and #ChristmasLights.

“First, I’m a Christmas nut. A lot of people know that,” Lupo said. “So on Facebook, I belong to a few Christmas groups and they were suggesting it. So I told my wife I’m in, and she gave me the thumbs up as well.”

There’s been a trickle effect through the community.

“I did see one house going through Industry with some lights on their bushes, and the house just up from me hung some icicle lights,” Lupo said.

Nationally, the Christmas lights-in-spring ideas has been reported on by everyone from the New York Times to Fox News.

Anheuser-Busch got holly and jolly, lighting up an enormous lights display outside its St. Louis headquarters. “We’ve been inspired by Americans decorating their homes with holiday lights in the spirit of togetherness,” the brewers of Budweiser beer said in a statement.

Haffley has noticed extra traffic on his normally not-so-busy street; people doing a drive-by to see some pretty lights.

“My neighbors might wonder what I’m doing,” Haffley said. “One of them said, ’That’s a smart idea.’ I don’t know if it’s smart. We just need the Christmas spirit right about now.”

Lupo agrees.

“We have to do everything we can to spread the positive every single day,” he said. “I am not attempting to downplay the situation at hand, but we are drowning in the negatives. We have to do anything we can to spread as much joy. It’s good for our heart and soul.”