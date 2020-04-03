First Presbyterian Church in Beaver, not unlike other churches in the area, has come up with ways to be helpful during mandated social distancing due to coronavirus. Tuesday the church launched a number of programs, all accessible by phone or email.

BEAVER — Churches are more than places of worship on Sunday mornings. Most open doors to counseling groups that offer support; provide daycare for working parents; host Scout troops and youth groups throughout the week.

With the novel coronavirus outbreak, churches now have to find a balance, adjust to a “new pattern for settling in for what’s going to be more than a minute,” said the Rev. Marc de Jeu, associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church on College Avenue.

“The church is supposed to be really good at helping people with their fear and anxiety and it’s not denying the hard thing, it’s not supposed to be delusional, but it’s also not saying that the hard thing means we need to be without hope or despairing,” he said. “It’s kind of finding that middle ground; finding that hopeful realism.”

These are unprecedented times and counter-intuitive to people of faith, he said.

“We’re all about relationships so we think about relationships and proximity and people getting together. That’s usually the soil in which we come up with our solutions. But that’s just not available to us and so the moment just calls for a different approach,” he said.

First Presbyterian, not unlike other churches in the area, he stressed, have come up with ways to be helpful. Tuesday, his church launched a number of programs, all accessible by phone or email during this government-mandated, stay-at-home period.

Though face-to-face encounters are ideal, technology — like Zoom video conferencing, for example — is a helpful substitute to connect.

First Presbyterian, however, wants today’s technology to fit all population segments, so it’s promoting phone and email as its entry points since those are the ones with which more people tend to be familiar, de Jeu said.

“For all of these, the simple answer is to call or email the church, leave a message, and someone will call you back,” he said. The church’s number is 724-774-6398. Its email is office@fpcbeaver.org.

First Presbyterian will offer help to individuals who need medicine or grocery deliveries. Staff or church members will “cautiously, safely pick things up and drop them off on the porch without actually going into the house and interacting,” he stressed, to maintain social-distancing practices recommended for everyone’s safety.

Help by phone is available, too, for people who need emotional counseling through the church’s pastoral care team, Stephen Ministry, and Christian Collaborative Counseling.

Stephen Ministry is an international organization where lay people are trained in the art of caregiving — “reflective listening, empathetic engagement,” de Jeu said. “It’s not licensed counseling. It’s presence.”

They aren’t able to hold face-to-face meetings now, but “they would still love to be able to help,” he said.

Christian Counselors Collaborative operates in many churches in Pennsylvania, including First Presbyterian, offering “deeper mental or emotional help,” said de Jeu.

The church has members with experience in financial counseling and will be available to help those better manage assets.

As more Americans are now unemployed or will be facing joblessness, part of the coronavirus struggle will be financial distress.

“People are going to need more money,” de Jeu said. And while the church isn’t giving out loans, it can be a resource to work with people on budgeting.

“When it comes to tightening our belts, a lot of us have never really done an inventory of our finances,” he said. “We know we make money, we spend money and we still have money at the end of the month so it must be good.”

A budget will help “maximize lean times,” said de Jeu.

First Presbyterian, like all churches, was forced to close its building to many community groups, particularly the ones helping people in recovery from alcoholism, drug addiction and gambling.

The church has a list of all virtual support meetings ongoing now, de Jeu said, and can refer people to times and websites.

And it offers assistance in navigating the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.

Filing is not a complicated process, he said, but for most of us “anything bureaucratic and governmental is confusing. What we want to do is lower the barrier of entry for people to help them figure out here’s what I need to do for this.”

The church posted these services on its social media and de Jeu said various community agencies are sharing on their posts.

And First Presbyterian is asking members to do “neighboring. We’re asking our church members to share this with their neighbors,” de Jeu said — “not go visiting neighbors, but check in with their neighbor and as some of these needs become apparent to let them know our church is available to help in this way.”

De Jeu said the church has always been called to be a blessing in the community.

“The church doesn’t exist for its own sake,” he said. “The whole point of a church existing is to be a part of the well-being of its parish, of its neighborhood. That’s part of why what we’re trying to do is a way to connect, even if it’s just over the phone.”

De Jeu emphasized that First Presbyterian is not the only church responding in this way.

“Reach out to your church or another one in your area,” he said. “I’m sure they are coming up with ways to help as well.”