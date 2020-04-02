North East woman, Mercyhurst North East instructor says she’s now on road to recovery.

NORTH EAST — Leslie Reed Hurst awoke feeling extremely nauseous the morning of March 20.

She thought she might throw up. She also thought she’d come down with a stomach bug.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” Reed Hurst said. “I thought maybe it was a flu bug because I didn’t have a temperature and I didn’t have any cough or congestion or anything — just nauseousness.”

Her body turned weak. Aches and pains set in. Two days later came a fever that persisted for six days. Her temperature ranged from 99 degrees to 101.5 degrees.

“It didn’t break until the following Saturday,” said Reed Hurst, an otherwise healthy 51-year-old North East resident and instructor at Mercyhurst North East. “With the fever came a headache. The headache was awful. Just horrible. Those were the symptoms. Also, I didn’t have any smell or taste. I couldn’t eat.

“My sense of smell was completely gone,” she continued. “At one point I remember getting Vicks (VapoRub) out. I’m kind of old school, you know, when you get sick you just grease up with Vicks. I couldn’t even smell the Vicks.”

Reed Hurst’s 16-year-old daughter, Anna Hurst, who had taken over all of the household duties, urged her to go to the hospital.

“She said, ‘You have to go to the ER. You have to. This is getting horribly bad,’” Reed Hurst recalls.

She checked into the emergency room at UMPC Hamot on March 25. Physicians told her to return to the hospital’s testing site the next day to be swabbed for COVID-19, the new coronavirus.

On Saturday, Reed Hurst received her results. She had tested positive.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 5,805 Pennsylvanians have tested positive for COVID-19, including 16 Erie County residents, according to the Erie County Department of Health. Nearly 30 percent of patients who have tested positive in the state fall in the 50 to 64 age range, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.

Taking precautions

When Reed Hurst began feeling sick, her 14-year-old daughter, Sophia, moved in with her father, who has shared custody of Sophia.

Sophia has autism, epilepsy and an intellectual disability. Because she is non-verbal, her parents have worried that if she begins feeling sick, she might not be able to tell them. Sophia’s father takes her temperature multiple times a day.

“I miss her horribly,” Reed Hurst said. “She’s used to being here. That’s been really difficult, possibly the hardest thing about all of this.”

So far, Sophia has shown no signs of having contracted COVID-19.

Neither has Reed Hurst’s other daughter, Anna, who continues to live with and care for her mother under quarantine in their three-bedroom, one-bath ranch home in North East.

“I stayed in my bedroom and if I used the restroom I would put gloves on and wear a mask,” she said. “She (Anna) would bring me my meals. She was just very, very careful. She is the most amazing 16-year-old. She had this little Clorox spray bottle and after I used the bathroom she would go in and Clorox everything. She cleaned. She cooked. She took complete care of me.”

Even before Reed Hurst began feeling sick she was taking precautions to avoid contracting the virus. She wore rubber gloves during a shopping trip and intentionally avoided using a shopping cart and taking her purse into the store.

“I didn’t have any symptoms at that point,” she said. “I felt fine. Anna felt fine. When we got back to the car, we took our gloves off and hand-sanitized immediately. We were both very cautious.”

Naturally, Reed Hurst wonders how and from where or whom she contracted COVID-19. She hasn’t taken any trips out of the state and the last time she was in a classroom was March 13, a week before the onset of symptoms.

“It is a little bit scary,” she said. “It’s in the community. That’s the only thing I can think of. It could have been at (a store). Maybe it was in the air. Maybe somebody coughed. I don’t know.”

’This really knocked me down’

Reed Hurst teaches business and computer courses at Mercyhurst North East. She’s also director of the Medical Assistant Program. She’s been part of the Mercyhurst North East faculty since 1992.

She’s never smoked and said she has no underlying medical condition that would put her at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Still, it’s the most sick she’s felt in her entire life.

“It’s so much worse,” she said, when asked to compare her symptoms to the flu. “So much worse. I’m a teacher. I’ve never been this sick. My immunity is usually pretty high because I’m around students all the time and I have been my whole life.”

Reed Hurst was teaching courses remotely at the time she started feeling sick. Like other colleges, Mercyhurst closed its campuses in March and has transitioned to virtual instruction.

“I had to let my coworkers know that I couldn’t even log on to my computer to do remote classes,” she said. “I tried that following Monday to log in and give an assignment, but I just couldn’t.”

Even the COVID-19 test itself was excruciatingly painful, she said. It involves inserting a swab deep into each side of the nasal cavity.

“I screamed,” she said. “You could just feel them scraping. And when you have a headache on top of it ... I left there in pain.”

Feeling better

UPMC gave Reed Hurst anti-nausea medication during her visit to the emergency room March 25. And her family doctor prescribed an antibiotic to relieve upper respiratory symptoms.

By Saturday, the same day her test results came back positive for COVID-19, Reed Hurst’s headache and nausea had dissipated. She still has a cough and shortness of breath, but expects to be symptom-free soon.

She has the same advice for people that other health care professionals have offered: Stay home.

“I just can’t imagine people not being concerned about this,” she said. “This is so real. I have no idea where I got this from, but it is out there.

“You’re taking a chance any time you go to the grocery store,” she said. “Every time you’re walking through a public place where there are other people, you’re taking a chance.”

Contact Matthew Rink at mrink@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNrink.

This work is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to GoErie.com at www.goerie.com/join.