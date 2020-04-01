I don't believe I am the only one feeling coped-up by COVID-19, and I can tell. The car traffic and the number of walkers on Presque Isle is huge and lasts from dawn until dark. Walking, fishing, biking, and running is the preferred nature distraction. The only problem I see about this is that ALL REST ROOMS ARE CLOSED on the park.



We all need a good stretch of our kegs, and what could be walking on Presque Isle, Asbury Woods, Scott Park, or just around our neighborhoods. Physical active is the best way to relieve some of the stress during this unusual time. The only thing w must all remeber is that close contact with other people should be avoided.

Well, one good thing happened yesterday during the “Social Distancing” we are all enduring. Yes, we had a sunny day with temperatures hitting the low sixties. Yippee!!

I could go out to the garage and get something done outdoors. The patio table and chairs are out, and a few other things got done, such as checking the gas and oil in the lawnmowers. However, the most crucial factor is, I got out of the house. Don’t you get tired of how boring TV is with the world’s attention focused on COVID-19? Each day now looks like a rerun of yesterday.

I miss coffee at Starbucks, or Brew Ha Ha, and browsing the books while enjoying coffee at Pressed Book Store and Barnes & Noble. Lunch at the Erie Yacht Club, and dinners with friends at one of the other great local restaurants. No Philharmonic, Library trips, shopping at the Mall or other places, and pizza and wings with the fishing trip boys at a nearby pizza shop. All of these were hard to give up. Suddenly many parts of my life became boring as I was limited to the family and dining room for 80% of my life.

However, I received a new aha moment when I realized what www. on the internet web sites meant. To me (at least), it means Walking, Writing, and Whining, not the World Wide Web as all those computer people think. Let’s take a look at each of my W’s in reverse order.

By just reading the above, we have covered the whining factor. I bet it is somewhat like your now daily life is now. As far as the W on writing, I have been a busy bee. I started a new children’s picture book, which will be the second in a series about Tucker & Ripley. The first book about Tucker and Ripley’s Adventure on Presque Isle has been a surprising success well beyond my hopes. It was nominated for Best Children’s Picture Book of the Year for the CIPA EVVY awards. The Colorado Independent Publishers Association is in the 26th year of its EVVY book awards and receives worldwide nominations in eight categories.

In addition, because I now had had extra time, I dug the novel I had started five years ago out and began working on it. I had fourteen chapters out of thirty-two in rough draft done when I let life get in the way and had to put it away. I have been editing and making significant changes in the first drafts of those chapters. I have also written an additional two new chapters. So now, I have 32,000 words in somewhat of a second draft position. I hope to have a finished book of 80,000 to 90,000 words.

Now to the last W. Walking has always been one of my loves in life. There was a day when I could and would walk three to five miles three times a week on Presque Isle. Due to life’s trials and tribulations, I have not been able to do that for the last few years. My wife, Nancy, has become a regular walker on the park, and over the previous few weeks, I have slowly begun to join her.

It looks like my timing for this is perfect. Even with the “Social Distancing” orders from the Governor, walking is okay. You could walk around your neighborhood and area, or try Presque Isle State Park, Scott Park, Asbury Woods, or The Bluffs State Park. In these crazy days of COVID-19, there are some guidelines for walking and keeping you and your family safer in other situations where the virus may lie hidden. Here they are:

Bring a hand sanitizer and use it before and after your walk. Make sure you allow the recommended six-foot spacing for others to pass. When possible, try to avoid hard surfaces that might have been used by other people. That means items like signposts, benches, playground equipment, and railings of any kind. You should not visit any parks or trails if you are showing any symptoms of illness. In possible, walk, hike, run, or bike with only those within your household. Use sanitized wipes on the interior of your car once or twice a week. Use the sanitized wipes on the gasoline station pump handles before use. Use the sanitized wipes on all areas where many people may have handled the areas. Wash your hands frequently.

10. Avoid groups of more than ten people.

Please remember when you walk any of the listed above locations, there are certain courtesies you should abide by:

Be courteous to other walkers, runners, and bikers. Leave what is on your walk here. Do not pick any flowers or plants. Respect all private property. Stay on walkways and designated trails. Dispose of trash properly or take it home. Alcohol and drugs are prohibited. Motorized vehicles are prohibited on trails and walkways. Leashed dogs are welcome. Please clean up after your pet. Do not feed the wild animals. When coming up on slower walking people, let them know you are coming up behind them and passing them.

Another W to consider is worry. I have worries about many items involved with the virus and about our leader's varied reactions and ideas on how to handle them. It seems that there are far too many opinions on the subject.

I know many people who are within the most-at-risk group, and this bothers me. For example, in my 50-plus Senior Writer’s Group, many are in their 70’s or older, and one is in his 90s. Most of them are in good health. However, with this disease, it seems anything can happen.

Stay well, and I will

See you walking on the park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 9 books and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station, and past Chairman of the board of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. If you have questions or comments, send them to ware906@gmail.com.