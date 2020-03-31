Joe McCandless of Ellwood City, who was a bombadier during World War II, rarely talked about his service. But since his death in January some of his friends are sharing his tales.

ELLWOOD CITY -- When longtime resident Joe McCandless died in January many people knew about him, but he had few close friends.

Two of those friends, Holt Conner and Bob Rivers, are sharing their memories of what McCandless told them about his time in service. Conner of Ellwood City said their families had known each other for a long time. Connor's grandfather, A.E. Conner, and McCandless' father, Byron, were friends, as were Conner's sister, Sarah Jean, and McCandless' sister, Sarah Jane.

As a bombardier in the Army Air Force in World War II, McCandless flew the plane when it was time to drop bombs on the target, so McCandless knew how to fly every type of airplane. But as bombardier, he was on the B-24, which he described as "driving a garbage truck."

Conner said McCandless told him that when he was stationed in the South Pacific, the Navy got a monthly issue of beer, but the Air Force did not, so they made a deal. The Navy would bring the beer to the airfield, the pilot would say he needed to make a test flight and they would take the beer up to 30,000 feet where it was very cold and come down with cold beer that they shared.

McCandless recounted an incident when the crew all got religion at one time. A 76-mm shell went through the fuselage, rattled around in the cockpit and went out through the nose and no one was hurt and it never exploded.

As Rivers, owner of National Grind Coffee and Tea, would drive McCandless to doctor's appointments, coin shows and air shows, McCandless would share some stories about his experiences in WWII.

He said McCandless told him it was the bombardier's duty to walk on a narrow catwalk to the back of the plane to arm the bombs. McCandless recalled that once a bomb was stuck and he jumped up and down on it to dislodge it because it had a timed fuse and would blow up the plane. Luckily, he didn't go out with the bomb.

Once when Rivers was just two minutes late to pick McCandless up, the veteran was very angry. Rivers did not see two minutes as a problem, but McCandless went on to tell him about when a reinforcement was late and his best friend had to go on the flight. "I saw him go down," he said.

Another incident McCandless recounted was when they prepared for a mission to drop bombs 3,500 miles away.

"We knew we weren't coming back because we only had fuel for 2,000 miles to get there and back,“ McCandless said. ”We were the second plane in line and after the first plane took off they scrubbed the mission."

McCandless told Rivers about one Thanksgiving when his tired and hungry crew, who had been flying for 18 hours, got to the mess hall and saw this large cooked turkey and McCandless' officer asked for turkey. The mess sergeant said no, it was for the general. After a heated discussion, the officer pulled his gun, pointed it at the mess sergeant, who quickly asked him what part of the turkey he wanted.

"Joe was often thought to be surly and unfriendly, but as young man had been in many stressful incidents. Today, people understand about PTS, but not back then,“ Rivers said. ”Joe lived in a different time; he used words we wouldn't use today, but I understood. He was in his 90s and I was in my 30s and we had the coolest relationship. He taught me a lot and I miss him.

"Joe always said, ’Just because you have the right, doesn't mean you have the responsibility,’“ he said.

McCandless and his sister were collectors and traveled around the world and locally to add to their collections.

Connor has McCandless' service memorabilia, including dog tags, uniforms, documents, medals and awards. McCandless also saved all of his uniforms, including boots and mittens that not only have the usual place for the thumb but also for the trigger finger.

On May 23, 1942, McCandless enlisted in the Army and served with the Company A 807th Engineer Aviation Battalion until his discharge on Oct. 22, 1947, with the rank of captain. His service time was spent as both bombardier and single-engine pilot. He took part in the Mandated Islands Campaign and the Air Offensive over Japan. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with 2 Bronze Stars, World War II Victory Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters and the American Theater Ribbon.

McCandless was a student at Carnegie Tech when he quit to join the service. After the war, he returned to graduate from Carnegie Tech as a civil engineer and a year later got his master's degree and joined his father, Byron, in his architect business.

Byron, was a well known architect, who drew up the plans for many buildings including the Ellwood City Municipal Building, Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church and St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church.