The new directive will allow car dealerships to conduct online or remote sales, deliver vehicles directly to their customers and allow customers to pick them up

Car dealerships, real estate agents and breweries in New Jersey are getting a partial reprieve from Gov. Phil Murphy's order that shuttered a host of businesses statewide amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Gun shops can also reopen to provide limited services starting Tuesday at 8 a.m., but Murphy said that wasn't his call. The Trump administration on Saturday deemed firearms retailers essential.

The new Murphy directive will allow car dealerships to conduct online or remote sales, deliver vehicles directly to their customers and allow customers to pick them up. Real estate agents can resume showing houses to prospective buyers on a one-to-one basis or to immediate families, though open houses are still prohibited, Murphy said.

Breweries must remain closed, but they can deliver to customers' homes now, thanks to a new rule by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control that Murphy announced Monday.

Gun rights advocates have pushed for Murphy to allow firearms retailers to remain open during the widespread virus-related closures. Murphy said they can now open by appointment only and with limited hours to conduct business that by law must be done in person.

Murphy made it clear during Monday's press briefing that the reversal was not his idea. He blamed new guidelines issued by the Department of Homeland Security that define gun dealers, ranges and manufacturers as essential businesses.

"It wouldn't have been my definition, but that is the definition on the federal level,” Murphy said. “I didn't get a vote on that."

The DHS guidelines specify they are advisory in nature, not a federal directive.

Alex Roubian, president of the New Jersey Second Amendment Society, had been asking Murphy at the governor's daily coronavirus briefings about the gun store closures until Saturday, when Roubian was no longer allowed to attend. The governor's office said that the briefings are for press only.

Roubian said he is pleased Murphy is "complying" with the federal government but criticized the governor for saying on Monday that Roubian "did not come today." Murphy's staff did not allow Roubian to attend the last two briefings.

"He tried to violate our Second Amendment rights and was rebuked by the federal government," Roubian said. "Now he continues to censor our First Amendment rights, with a monopoly of force and firearms, and is lying about his actions. This is the type of dystopian nightmare authors dream of."

The governor delivered a blow to golfers Monday by reiterating that private golf courses must be closed

Since Murphy announced the statewide "stay at home" directive on March 21 — which led to the closure of businesses New Jersey considers “nonessential” — the governor has tweaked the list of businesses that can remain open. Last week, he said cellphone sale and repair shops, livestock feed stores, nurseries and garden centers and farm equipment stores do not have to close, while bike shops can remain open for service and repair only.

Murphy's move on real estate agents is welcome, said Terrie O'Connor, runs a real estate firm with nine locations in New Jersey and New York. The change will allow brokers to help people find homes without violating any social distancing guidelines or putting anyone's health in jeopardy, she said.

“I think it's wonderful that we can continue to do business and I think the difficulty is making sure we do it as carefully as we can," O'Connor said.