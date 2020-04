TUESDAY

Lawrence County Commissioners, 10 a.m., the meeting will be live streamed on the county’s website.

WEDNESDAY

New Galilee Council, 6:30 p.m., LMBA Hall, 101 Locust St. Check with borough on status.

THURSDAY

Wayne Township Supervisors, 7 p.m., meeting being conducted by conference calls. Residents urged to send questions by phone or email.