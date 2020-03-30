Many community events are being cancelled, postponed or changed in response to COVID-19, including:

Greencastle

The April 2 meeting of the Greencastle-Antrim School Board is cancelled. The free community shredder event planned on April 4 by WRGG and Sunnyway Foods in Greencastle has been cancelled. It will be rescheduled later. The Greencastle-Antrim Homemakers April 8 meeting has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. The program was to be “Dyeing Eggs with Silk Ties” by Diana Reeder. The free meal served the first Saturday of each month at Grace United Church of Christ, 128 E. Baltimore St., Greencastle, will not be held in April. The “Stepping On: Building Confidence and Reducing Falls” program planned Wednesdays, April 15 through May 20, in Greencastle has been cancelled. The next distribution at the Greencastle-Antrim Food Pantry at Greencastle Presbyterian Church, 57 W. Baltimore St., is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 2.

Anyone who experiences food insecurity before April 2 should call 717-597-8333, Ext. 2, and leave their name, phone number and message. Someone from the food pantry will respond.

The food pantry is regularly open the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and the second and third Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Allison-Antrim Museum is closed through at least March 31. The cybersecurity seminar planned April 1 by the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce has been postponed. A new date has not yet been set. The Great American Clean-up Day/Keep PA Beautiful event planned April 25 by the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber has been postponed. A new date has not been set. The Antrim Township administrative office is closed to the public and staff members are working remotely as much as possible.

The public is asked to use telephone, email and fax for communication with township staff. Contact information can be obtained by calling 717-597-3818 or on the township’s website:

www.twp.antrim.pa.us

Greencastle Borough Hall is closed to the public and staff members are working remotely as much as possible. The borough is still accessible by phone at 717-597-7143 or email at:

office@greencastlepa.gov

Area wide

Franklin County operations are continuing, while keeping personal interaction to a minimum. County offices are available by phone or email, with in-person meetings for urgent matters only. Contacy information can be found at:

www.franklincountypa.gov

The 39th Judicial District, which includes Franklin and Fulton counties, is closed except for emergencies. All Franklin County Library System libraries are closed and Bookmobile and Book Buggy runs are cancelled. Penn State Extension has cancelled all events, workshops and meetings due to the coronavirus until further notice. The AARP TaxAide program held at locations across Franklin County has been postponed indefinitely. All Franklin County Senior Activity Centers are closed until further notice to reduce the possibility of coronavirus exposure. This includes all activities, congregate meals, tax days and other programming.

Franklin County Senior Activity Center staff will be in contact with participants two times per week to offer assistance and inquire about potential needs.

Staff will be updating the Senior Activity Center Hotline at 717-660-2678 to provide information as it becomes available.

Home Delivered Meals consumers will continue to receive meals on Monday and Wednesdays only and will receive a total of five meals per week. Consumers receiving frozen meals bi-monthly will continue to receive their normal delivery.

Participants should continue to notify their center or case aide/manager, if there are any changes of which they should be aware.

Questions or concerns may be directed to local senior center coordinators or the Franklin County Area Agency on Aging at 717-263-2153.

Waynesboro

Renfrew Museum and Park's grounds, visitor center and office will be closed until further notice.

Chambersburg

The Lenten Musical Meditations, as well as all activities are Central Presbyterian Church in Chambersburg, are cancelled. All shows at the Capitol Theatre through May 3 have been postponed or cancelled.

Hagerstown

The Washington County Museum of Fine Arts is closed. The Washington County Historical Society has closed the Miller House Museum and the kinship Family Heritage Research Center.

Pennsylvania agencies

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced that all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and forests will be canceled for the remainder of March and the month of April. Park facilities including restrooms, offices, visitors centers and lodging are closed until April 30. The public is still able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking. Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission Executive Director Andrea Lowery announced the closure of all of its state-owned historic sites and museums, regardless of location, through the end of March. All driver license centers and photo license centers in Pennsylvania are closed.

Editor's note: To add to this list, email information to news@echo-pilot.com