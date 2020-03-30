Prep-Villa, Mercyhurst Prep have gone fully online, school officials said. Catholic grade schools use varied approaches.

Several private high schools in Erie County have already moved to full and mandatory online learning during the statewide shutdown that started March 16 because of the coronavirus.

They are the 465-student all-boys Cathedral Preparatory School and the 333-student all-girls Villa Maria Academy, which fall under one administration, as well as the 518-student co-educational Mercyhurst Preparatory School, school administrators said.

Prep-Villa started mandatory classes on March 23, a week into the shutdown, and Mercyhurst Prep on March 18, the administrators said. All three school are Roman Catholic and operate within the Catholic Diocese of Erie.

Elementary and middle schools across the 13-county diocese are using online instruction as best they can, realizing that home technology and internet access can vary widely, said Jim Gallagher, superintendent of the diocese’s school system.

Teachers can also use other forms of instruction for the elementary and middle school students, such as sending paper resources to homes, Gallagher said.

“Essentially, we need to continue instruction no matter what,” he said.

A total of 5,599 students attend 32 schools located across the Catholic Diocese of Erie, excluding universities. Another 6,900 students are enrolled in parish religious education programs, which have been suspended during the school shutdown.

In providing online education and other instruction, the Catholic schools do not have to follow federal regulations that guarantee equal access of resources to all students, including those in special education, Gallagher said.

Those rules, as well as the lack of technology and internet access at home for many students, have created challenges for public school districts in offering remote learning during the shutdown.

Other schools

At Erie Day School, a 220-student private, nonreligious school in the city of Erie for students in preschool through eighth grade, teachers since March 23 have been using the Zoom conference program and other online resources for instruction, said the head of school, Karen Tyler.

“Each student, toddler through grade 8, has been participating in distance learning,” she said.

Remote learning is also occurring at the four brick-and-mortar charter schools that enroll students who live in the city of Erie, said Neal Brokman, executive director of operations for the Erie School District. He handles charter-school issues for the district.

The four — Erie Rise (415 students), Perseus House Charter School of Excellence (552), the Robert Benjamin Wiley Community Charter School (492) and the Montessori Regional Charter School, in Millcreek Township (585) — are public schools that get tuition payments from the Erie School District and other school districts.

Their plans for remote instruction are similar to how the Erie School District is handling education during the shutdown — through a combination of online learning and instruction through paper packets, all optional and meant for enrichment at this stage, Brokman said. He said the charter schools submitted information on their remote learning to the Erie School District has part of the shutdown.

