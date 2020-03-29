While pregnant women should still take precautions surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, they aren’t necessarily considered high-risk, one doctor said.

It’s a vulnerable time being pregnant.

Changes physically and emotionally can take a toll on soon-to-be mothers.

But add in social distancing, and it’s a whole new level of uncertainty.

Juliet Casinelli knows what that’s like.

The Beaver Falls soon-to-be mom is pregnant for the first time.

Typically a bubbly, social butterfly, Casinelli is restricted to her home, doctor’s appointments, and the occasional walk outside.

“Pregnancy in general is just a vulnerable time,” Casinelli said. “The isolation is the hardest thing. (Pregnancy) is usually a time where you’re collecting information from other moms.”

Since she’s due April 20, she’s still going to her weekly appointments.

She sees Drs. Kevin Dumpe and James Lauer of Heritage Valley at their Beaver Falls location.

As far as visits go, Casinelli said her appointments look essentially the same as they did before the COVD-19 outbreak. But the waiting room is now empty and any paperwork and information for the doctors is filled out ahead of time.

“In their office, they are making sure no one is in the waiting room,” she said. “They are just making it swift so no one is lurking in germs.”

The day before her appointment, someone from the office gives her a call. Prior to the outbreak, the call was a simple reminder of her upcoming appointment. But now, they ask if she is having any symptoms of the virus.

Casinelli said both doctors have given her the support she needs during this time.

“I feel like someone has always been available,” she said. “I love Dr. Lauer and Dr. Dumpe. They have been incredible and very supportive of me ... they’ve been really available and are taking precautions.”

Other area OBGYNs are taking similar precautions.

Dr. Jacoby Spittler, an OBGYN with UPMC Magee at Horizon in Farrell, said UPMC is encouraging virtual or telemedicine visits.

“Through the UPMC system, we can talk to patients via video conference,” Spittler said.

Patients can still come into the office for appointments, but Spittler said, “We’ve decreased the volume.”

“We’re still having patients come in, such as patients who are high risk or need monitoring are coming to the office. But non-essential visits are being delayed,” he said.

Pregnancy patients are still allowed to have a support person with them in the hospital, Spittler said. But virtual doula services are also available through UPMC, he said.

While pregnant women should still take precautions, Spittler said they aren’t necessarily considered high-risk.

“We know as far as our pregnant population, as of now, we don’t see a pregnancy as being a risk factor for a more severe disease,” he said.

Pregnant women can still get the COVID-19 virus, but “they aren’t requiring any more respiratory support,” Spittler said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s unknown whether the COVID-19 virus could cause problems during pregnancy or affect the health of the baby after birth.

But the virus is not believed to be spread from mother to infant, though research is still being done.

“We still do not know if a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can pass the virus that causes COVID-19 to her fetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery. No infants born to mothers with COVID-19 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. In these cases, which are a small number, the virus was not found in samples of amniotic fluid or breast milk,” the CDC website reads.

Spittler would agree.

“Infants have gotten (the virus) after they were born. Not through the mom,” he said.

“Thankfully, most children and infants have mild disease. The ones they’ve seen have more mild symptoms. So that’s beneficial,” Spittler said.

If a woman with the virus were to give birth, Spittler said they would have certain precautions in place to continue social distancing.

“We could still allow breastfeeding, but in a more controlled environment — by pumping — to prevent the spread,” he said. “They haven’t found the virus in breast milk, so breastfeeding is still OK.”

Pregnant women are encouraged to practice the same social distancing principles as others. And if a woman is a high-risk pregnancy — if she has diabetes or a chronic condition — those restrictions should be even tighter.

For Casinelli, she said when it’s time for delivery, she is planning to bring less items to the hospital, and ones she can clean off.

“I’ve been encouraged by people to bring less stuff (to the hospital). I’m bringing a hardback suitcase so I can wipe it down,” she said.

While it’s important for pregnant women to stay healthy during pregnancy, it’s vital for their significant other to stay healthy, too.

Although one supportive person is allowed in the delivery room, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, hospitals are screening folks as they enter the facility — meaning if someone shows symptoms of the coronavirus, they likely can’t enter the building.

Casinelli’s doctors are telling her that it’s important both she and her husband Caleb stay safe.

“If Caleb were to fail a screening, he wouldn’t be able to come into the hospital,” she said.

The CDC encourages pregnant women to follow the same safety precautions as others:

Practice social distancing as much as possible, cover your coughs and sneezes, avoid people who are sick, and clean your hands often using soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Pregnant women who are feeling symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, should contact their doctors right away.