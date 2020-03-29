Gov. Tom Wolf on Sunday requested Federal Emergency Management Agency support from President Donald Trump to further assist those affected by the COVID-19 fallout.

Wolf asked Trump for a major disaster declaration to help state, county and municipal governments, as well as certain nonprofits and individuals struggling during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has taxed our commonwealth and our communities in ways that are almost incomprehensible,” said Wolf. “I am calling on the president and the federal government to make available to us the assistance that will make a tangible difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors, and the dedicated public servants who are working in overdrive to support them.”

Pennsylvania received an emergency declaration under Trump’s nationwide proclamation on Jan 20, which provides reimbursement for eligible expenses for emergency protective measures to state, county, local governments and certain nonprofits for the duration of the emergency.

The FEMA request, if approved, will provide the same emergency protective measures available under the nationwide emergency proclamation, including individual assistance programs, disaster unemployment assistance, crisis counseling, community disaster loans, disaster supplemental nutrition and statewide hazard mitigation.

It’s unknown how quickly the president will decide to grant or deny Wolf’s disaster request for additional federal assistance. Governor Wolf signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 outbreak, which is a required step to request a federal major disaster declaration, on March 6.

This news comes as the commonwealth announced the number of positive cases in Pennsylvania has risen by to at least 3,394 patients across 58 counties. The state Department of Health also reported four new deaths, bringing the total to 38. The total number of positive cases in Beaver County is now 28.