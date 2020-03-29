Pennsylvania lawmakers passed emergency legislation last week that shortens the school year and guarantees pay to public schools employees amid statewide closures.

Gov. Tom Wolf, who ordered all K-12 schools closed on March 13 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, signed the bill on Friday.

Senate Bill 751 waives the requirement for schools to be in session at least 180 days, ensures school employees are paid during the closure and gives the Secretary of Education authority to waive a number of standardized assessments.

The measure was passed by the House 198-0 and by the Senate 50-0 on Wednesday. It dictates that any school employee, professional or support staff, employed by schools on March 13 will be paid and earn pension credits the same as they would had schools not closed. It also expands the use of flexible instructional days, allowing students learning from home in emergency situations to earn equal credit.

Before the legislation passed, schools were limited to five flexible instructional days a year.

Additionally, the bill guarantees schools will not lose state funding and addresses payments to school bus contractors and private rehabilitative businesses.

The bill requires schools to make good faith efforts to offer fair education to students using alternative methods while buildings are closed, and provide employees tasked with cleaning schools with the proper protective gear and cleaning materials. It also requires the Department of Education to apply for a federal waiver from PSSA and Keystone Exam testing in 2020, and authorizes the secretary of education to waive exams for career and technical students.

"We’re gonna do whatever we need to do to make sure those students are given the resources and the access they need to graduate, but to graduate prepared," said Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera.

The legislation was among several coronavirus response-related legislation passed by the General Assembly last week. Both chambers used a temporary rule change allowing members to vote remotely for the first time in history.

The bill had the support of service worker unions and the Pennsylvania State Education Association, as well as a number of Beaver County elected officials.

"The coronavirus pandemic represents an unprecedented challenge for our schools, students and staff," education association president Rich Askey said in a news release. "This legislation reflects a shared commitment among education stakeholders, lawmakers and the Wolf administration to keep students safe and healthy while ensuring their educational needs are met."