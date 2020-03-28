A long-eared owl and a northern saw-whet owl showed up in the pines on Presque Isle State Park.

As the days get longer and the temperature goes up, a warm breeze from the south will encourage bird migrants to head north to their nesting grounds. Hawks and vultures are among those migrants. On Wednesday, more than 2,900 birds of prey passed over Erie including over 2,700 turkey vultures, 51 red-shouldered hawks and 30 red-tailed hawks. Even a long-eared owl and a northern saw-whet owl showed up in the pines on Presque Isle State Park on Thursday. Early spring wildflowers in blossom are pussy willow, common chickweed, hairy bittercress, Pennsylvania bittercress, dead nettle and coltsfoot.

― Jerry McWilliams