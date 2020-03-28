Being proactive and keeping constant communication between its departments and the public have been essential for the Evesham Township government during the coronavirus pandemic.

EVESHAM — The coronavirus outbreak has not just changed the way of life for Burlington County’s residents and local businesses, it has also changed the way elected officials and township professionals govern.

Municipalities have closed their town halls to the public and all but essential employees are working from home; parks, playgrounds and other public facilities have been shuttered; town-sponsored events and community traditions have been postponed; and regular business meetings have been either canceled or shifted to livestream/teleconference only.

Yet, trash has been picked up. Police, EMS and fire departments are still responding to calls. Most building inspections are still being carried out. And if there are questions about what you can and can’t do under Gov. Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home executive order, they have been answered.

For officials in one Burlington County town, while the changes and recommendations from state and county agencies came fast and in droves, being proactive and keeping constant communication between its departments and the public have been essential in providing its residents with as many services as possible in the era of social distancing.

“When lines of communication break down, that's when you see challenges,” Evesham Township Manager Robert Corrales said Thursday.

One day after New Jersey had its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus, Evesham Township officials began discussing the potential of the township’s employees having to work from home.

“It was something that has probably never been done,” Corrales said.

Over the coming days, the township would make sure its employees had the proper internet connection at their homes, as well as ensuring its phone system would allow for employees to receive calls there.

It also began to publish information on its website and social media pages informing the public of how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We started communicating some of the basics,” Corrales said.

The proactive measures not only allowed for a smooth transition, but also provided residents with an understanding of what to expect when the township began to close its public facilities.

“It’s run pretty smoothly … and the residents have been very responsive and appreciative,” Corrales said. “I’m thankful for the residents for understanding and patience.”

To help residents keep informed of life under restrictions put in place by state and county governments, township officials also went live on social media and from its website on three occasions that were sure to make the public nervous — when township buildings were closed, when the first Evesham resident tested positive for the coronavirus, and when Gov. Phil Murphy issued his stay-at-home executive order.

In each live address, residents heard from Mayor Jaclyn Veasy, Corrales, Evesham Police Chief Christopher Chew and Evesham Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Carl Bittenbender.

“Every time, we wanted to go live to make sure we were reassuring residents, make sure they were understanding what’s happening, and giving them direction on how to live their daily lives,” Veasy said.

The township has also been in constant communication with agencies and representatives at the county, state and federal level for guidance during this unprecedented health crisis.

Veasy has also been going live on Facebook almost every day in between.

“The videos bring us to them,” the mayor said. “To be able to see not just a written update, but to see us talking, to actually be there, it can give them more of a connection.”

They also work. Director of Public Information Zane Clark said they have been the township’s most viewed videos, averaging over 10,000 views on the two press conferences streamed on Facebook. The first press conference was streamed on the township’s website.

To organize those who want to help those in need and those who may need some help, officials set up a dedicated hotline and email account for residents to reach out to.

It was started initially to organize volunteers to deliver food to the elderly and help in other ways, but officials expect in the coming weeks it will flip from residents reaching out to help to residents reaching out for help.

“Due to fact many people are either not working right now, or may be laid off,” Veasy said. “We have a lot of service people in town.”

Last week, New Jerseyans filed a record 155,815 unemployment applications, according to state Department of Labor statistics released Thursday.

“There are people who can struggle if they lose income after a month. They could be fully ready now, but in four weeks … they could be in a spot to need assistance.”

The coronavirus will also impact the town. By how much? Officials aren’t sure.

“It’s way too early to tell,” Corrales said. “But the ramifications of coronavirus is something that will be affecting every single town.”

Whatever it is, the mayor said the township will work with the community to support its recovery.

“We need to get through this, and then take care of each other across the state,” Veasy said.

What officials do know, however, is the community needs to remain vigilant in the coming days and weeks to continue to practice social distancing.

“Time has passed, and people will start to potentially become impatient,” Bittenbender said. “When social distancing breaks down more people will become ill. That’s the challenge going forward.”

The OEM coordinator and Evesham EMS chief said the community must be ready to continue its vigilance and discipline for the next two to three weeks. But he isn’t worried about the Evesham community failing.

“One positive during times like this is the community comes together,” Bittenbender said. “Instead of just thinking we had a strong community, we now know we have a strong community. That’s a silver lining, that the community is here to support one another.”