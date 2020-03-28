CHAMBERSBURG — COVID-19 has the potential to affect more than just the physical health of citizens — it can take its toll on the mental health of children and adults.

COVID-19 is a rapidly spreading respiratory system disease that usually presents as cough, fever and shortness of breath.

In approximately 10% of patients, symptoms might get to the point of needing hospitalization.

The virus has been spreading across the nation, state and world and federal, state and local authorities have closed schools and businesses to prevent the rapid spread of the disease in an effort to not strain our healthcare system all at one time.

Every day, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine reminds us to "stay calm, stay home, stay safe" and offers her daily reminders:

— Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds — "the time it takes to sing 'Happy Birthday' twice" or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

— Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not with your hands, and try not to touch your face, especially after touching surfaces.

— Clean surfaces frequently.

"Practicing these every day prevention measures can help slow the spread of this virus," Levine says.

Those measures, along with social distancing of 6 feet will help prevent the spread of the virus and could protect people from getting sick, but being isolated in our homes and the drastic change in our way of life can take its toll on our mental health and wellbeing.

"Everyone is struggling to adjust to this change," admitted Jagdeep Kaur, MD., a board-certified psychiatrist at Keystone Behavioral Health in Chambersburg. "We are hearing bad news through national TV or social media about total cases, new cases and deaths due to COVID-19 as this disease is affecting the whole world now. Another challenge is being homebound as it is recommended to stay home to prevent the spread of this disease. These factors are triggering stress and anxiety for everyone."

Kaur said despite being homebound, there are ways to address the stress.

"There is lots of information about COVID-19 on social media to the point that it is overwhelming. We need to take a break from this information and hearing this news repeatedly can be upsetting," she said. "Change is mostly difficult for everyone. Lack of acceptance of reality triggers conflict, irritability and anger. We create suffering by not accepting the reality. The key is to accept our reality."

So if accepting our new reality is the first step, the next step is to practice good habits.

"Stress negatively affects our physical and emotional health," Kaur said. "Learn to take good care of yourself. Eat healthy, well-balanced meals, stay physically active, get plenty of sleep and avoid alcohol and drugs.

"Regularly practicing relaxation and deep breathing can help with staying calm," she added. "Choose an activity that works for you and that you are likely to continue doing. Make time to unwind. Try to do activities that you enjoy. Start slowly and gradually work toward a regular practice."

Another challenge for some people has been keeping in touch with family members — or maintaining calm with a houseful of people.

"We don’t have much control over the situation and we are all stuck at home," Kaur said. "This is the time to do things that you were thinking to do before but could not do due to lack of time. Spend quality time with your family and other loved ones."

Quality time could be playing games or reading together or watching a movie or taking a walk.

Or for those who are home alone or who have extended family members who are alone (especially older adults who are most at risk), that's where technology comes in, via regular phone calls, Facetime or Skype.

"Stay socially connected with people who care for you," Kaur said. "Social connectivity boosts our immune response."

And even though circumstances have changed, don't forget about keeping a routine.

"It is very important to have structure throughout the day," Kaur said. "Otherwise, lack of structure can trigger boredom, depression and anxiety."

Kaur said for children, it is essential to have a regular routine.

Many local schools are providing children with enrichment activities, but there are also other options in addition to that to keep kids' minds busy.

"There are many free online learning resources — ABC Mouse, Adventure Academy, Reading IQ, etc.— once the child’s school has requested access," Kaur said.

While our lives seem to be at a standstill, now might be the time to look to the future and what can you do now that you have time to address that you might not have had the time before to explore?

"Adapt lifestyle changes that will help you physically, psychologically and financially to cope with similar situations in the future," Kaur suggested. "Regular exercise, a balanced diet, deep breathing, meditation, practicing grounding, having respect for yourself and other people, practicing gratitude and patience are going to make you physically and psychologically strong."

No two people react the same to change and stress and no one solution or tip will work for everyone.

Kaur said those with preexisting mental health conditions should continue with their treatment and be aware of new or worsening symptoms.

And if anyone — or you notice someone you care about — is feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression or anxiety, contact your family doctor or mental health provider immediately.

"If you feel like you want to harm yourself or others call 911," Kaur urged.

Levine said the Department of Health has been working to address those with mental health and substance abuse concerns to ensure that people have the mental health services they need.

Many of the appointments can be done remotely via telehealth.

"These are very difficult times. It's normal and expected people have emotional needs," Levine said. "We want to make sure we meet those needs."

Those who have concerns about their mental health can text "PA" to 741741 for help or contact the

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Administration’s Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" to 66746.

