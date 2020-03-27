WAYNESBORO — Waynesboro Borough Council met Wednesday night to approve matters in response to the COVID-19, or coronavirus, situation.

The following is a roundup of essential items council approved, according to Borough Manager Jason Stains:

— Council ratified Mayor Richard Starliper's proclamation of a local disaster emergency regarding COVID-19. Starliper signed the proclamation last week, with a primary purpose of allowing the borough to apply for federal reimbursements for expenses involving mitigation efforts, if necessary. No local laws are changed by the proclamation. Expenses could include cleaning equipment, additional staffing or other fees associated with the borough's potential response.

— Council passed a resolution that prohibits shutting off water as part of the emergency efforts. Customers who do not pay borough utility bills on time will continue to be charged penalties and late fees, but the borough will not shut off water access during the local emergency.

— Council agreed to waive certain zoning stipulations for businesses during the emergency. Specifically, Stains described an example of a business hanging large banners or signs outside letting customers know the business is open for take-out or delivery.

— Council approved an agreement that allows for borough fire apparatus drivers to assist the ambulance squad in driving ambulances on an as-needed basis during the emergency.

— A leave policy for borough staff members was also passed should employees or immediate family members become diagnosed with COVID-19 prior to April 2.

In other business, council approved requests for events scheduled to be held on the following dates: Memorial Day parade and service, May 25; YMCA triathlon, June 13; Mainstreet Waynesboro Car & Truck Show, June 20.

