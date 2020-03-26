ELLWOOD CITY — The Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce is a voluntary partnership of businesses, organizations, and individuals who work together to promote a healthy, local economy and a high quality of life for the Ellwood City area community.

It is a resource center for business, a voice for economic development, and a source of information for the public.

The chamber’s goal is to further the interests of businesses in the area by creating an environment in which they can prosper. It serves the business community through the work of its committees. All chamber members are welcome to participate on committee projects.

We serve Ellwood City, Wampum, Ellport and Koppel boroughs, and Wayne, North Sewickley, Perry and Franklin townships, as well as Lawrence, Beaver, Butler and Allegheny counties.

Loralei Gallaher-Hink, a lifelong resident of the Ellwood City area, is the executive director of membership for the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce and secretary of Ellwood City Revitalization. She is a 2008 graduate of Riverside High School and received a bachelor of arts degree in history from California University of Pennsylvania. In May 2014, she married Nicholas Hink, who also grew up in Ellwood City. They live in West Pittsburg (Taylor Township) with their son, Brixton.