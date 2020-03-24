Six hundred and fifty meals — enough to feed 165 children breakfast and lunch for two days — were handed out by the Greencastle-Antrim School District last Wednesday.

It was the first day of the food distribution that will continue from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while schools are closed due to COVID-19.

The drive-through pickup was held at the Antrim Township Building, 10655 Antrim Church Road, with food brought to the site thanks to the loan of the Greencastle-Antrim Band Boosters van.

Each distribution includes two lunches and two breakfasts. Initially, only one of each meal was going to be given out on Fridays, but "we feel there is a need, so we are serving two meals on Friday to help cover the weekend," according to Nancy Foust, food service director for the Greencastle-Antrim School District.

Lunch features a turkey sandwich or ham and cheese sandwich, fruit, vegetable and milk to cover all the food groups. Breakfast is yogurt, a grain item, fruit and milk.

Foust said a lot of work goes into a project of this size, with food service coming in at 6 Wednesday morning to get the bags ready.

"Food service staff, administration and other support staff pulled together as a team to feed the children and teens of our area," she said. "It definitely took a team effort to make it a success!"

In the Antrim Township parking lot, they heard a lot of "thank yous" from people grateful the district is helping to feed their children.

"I would also like to thank those who are coming out to pick up the meals, parents, grandparents and others. We appreciate their dedication to help keep the children and teens fed during this pandemic," Foust said.

Meals are available for anyone 1 to 18, regardless of what school they attend and whether they are eligible for free or reduced lunches.

People should remain in their vehicles and the bags will be brought to them. All children for whom breakfast and lunch bags are requested must be present.

For more information, contact Foust at:

nfoust@gcasd.org