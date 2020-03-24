The most recent two cases are connected to the county’s first reported case, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said.

Three of Erie County’s four COVID-19 cases are connected and county health officials are monitoring a small group of people who have been in contact with at least one of them.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced the latest case during a news conference Monday afternoon. She said the fourth case involves a person in their 30s.

None of the four people infected with COVID-19 has needed to be hospitalized, Dahlkemper said. They are all in their 20s or 30s.

Dahlkemper said a group of fewer than 10 people is being monitored by the health department after they were in contact with at least one of the people who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“If you have not been contacted by the Erie County Department of Health, then you have not had close contact with the four known positive cases,” Dahlkemper said.

Only the county’s second reported COVID-19 case, involving a person in their early 30s, is not connected.

Dahlkemper said Erie County is not yet experiencing community spread of COVID-19. The latest two cases were spread through close contact.

“It’s when you are within six feet of close contact for a prolonged period of time,” Dahlkemper said.

“We do not have an outbreak of COVID-19 in Erie County,” Dahlkemper added.

Erie hospital officials said they have actually seen a recent decline or stable number in patients at their emergency departments at a time when ERs in some large cities have been filled.

That’s welcome news because they are able to retain their personal protective equipment including N95 breathing masks.

“We have a good supply,” said Saint Vincent Hospital President Christopher Clark, D.O. “We have a limited usage for PPEs right now since we don’t have many cases (of COVID-19) in the county and the ones we have are treated as outpatients.”

UPMC Hamot also has an adequate supply, said Hamot President David Gibbons.

“The beauty of being in a 42-hospital health system like UPMC is that we can share our resources,” Gibbons said.

Despite not having a shortage, both Hamot and Saint Vincent plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that permit hospitals to reuse N95 masks under certain circumstances.

Usually the masks are not used after they are removed due to concerns about contamination.

“We will have someone observing to make sure the masks are put on in a specific way and taken off in a safe way,” said Emily Shears, Hamot’s director of infection protection.

Hamot and Saint Vincent each said they have enough swabbing kits to test people for COVID-19. Hamot will open its new swabbing site Tuesday, while Saint Vincent opened its site last week.

LECOM Health’s supply of the kits remains low, like at many hospitals across the country, said Marcus Babiak, patient safety officer for the health system’s Millcreek Community Hospital.

Hamot and Saint Vincent have helped LECOM Health obtain additional kits.

Most hospitals have postponed all elective procedures and surgeries.

Hamot closed its surgery center on Friday but is still performing some elective procedures and surgeries at the hospital.

The hospital’s physicians “continue to carefully consider the risks and benefits of each case in collaboration with patients,” Hamot officials said in a statement.

