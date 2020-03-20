The Greencastle-Antrim School District is providing free meals for children 1 to 18 during the emergency closure of schools due to COVID-19.

The distribution is in the parking lot of the Antrim Township Building, 10655 Antrim Church Road, Greencastle, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until schools reopen.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, children will receive two breakfast and two lunches. On Fridays, they will get one breakfast and one lunch.

Meals are available for anyone younger than 18 regardless of what school they attend and whether they are eligible for free or reduced lunches.

People should remain in their vehicles and the bags will be brought to them. All children for whom breakfast and lunch bags are requested must be present.

For more information, contact Nancy K. Foust, G-ASD food service director, at

nfoust@gcasd.org