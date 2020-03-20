These are certainly days of uncertainty. We are in an unprecedented time. We are in the midst of a pandemic. Coronavirus (COVID-19) has become a household word.

Schools have been shut down for the next several weeks. College students have been sent home. Travel has been restricted. The economy has been hit hard. Our grocery stores have been ransacked. Sporting events and larger gatherings have been canceled.

Nursing homes have asked visitors not to come except for those residents in hospice or dealing with end-of-life issues.

Nonessential businesses have been asked to close, and many of our churches will also be closed during the next several weeks. We have been told to wash our hands, repeatedly, and to keep a physical distance from one another.

Each day is a new day, especially in these days and times. Take one day at a time!

How many times have we heard those words or spoken them, but do we live them out?

God gave our Jewish brothers and sisters in the faith clear instructions in their 40-year wilderness journey, in the time of the Exodus as they were led by Moses, to take one day at a time and that God would provide. (Exodus, Chap.16).

The Israelites were to gather the food that God provided for them in the wilderness one day at a time: quail in the evening and manna in the morning. If they gathered too much, the food would and did spoil.

On the sixth day, the Israelites were to gather twice as much so that they did not have to work on the sabbath. Another great wilderness and life lesson!

Although these days are days of uncertainty, there is certainty in the uncertainty. Foremost, God will see us through, one day at a time. “Fear not,” is a message that God’s angels, his messengers, often gave to God’s people, and it is still our message for today. “Fear Not!”

Before he left this world and ascended back to God, Our Lord and Savior Jesus promised us in his great commission: “Remember, I am with you always to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:20).

Remember, we are not alone. That is the certainty in the uncertainty.

Especially in these days and times, faith leaders of our community keep you all in our prayers. We keep this world in our prayers. We will get through these times and these days and weeks, and we, too, like our ancestors, will have new life lessons that we will have learned, one day at a time!

God’s peace, hope, comfort and strength to all of you, in these days and times.

The Rev. Peggy Suhr-Barkley is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellwood City. This message is brought in cooperation with the Ellwood City Ministerium.