The number of price complaints involving items bought by consumers worried about protecting themselves from the coronavirus more than doubled in five days to more than 600, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

How much is too much to pay for hand sanitizer or bleach in New Jersey these days?

Eleven percent more than what the price was before Monday, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

The office’s Department of Consumer Affairs has received 619 consumer fraud related complaints related to alleged COVID-19 price gouging as of Tuesday; the number of complaints has more than doubled from the 270 complaints as of March 12, according to the office.

Some complaints involve the same businesses, according to the office.

Gov. Murphy declared a state of emergency March 9, triggering the anti-price-gouging rules, the AG’s office said

"We are taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to consumer complaints about price gouging and other abuses related to the COVID-19 pandemic," Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a news release. "It’s times like these when the work of the Division of Consumer Affairs is most critical."

The state Department of Consumer Affairs has sent cease-and-desist letters to at least 82 New Jersey businesses that had been investigated for price gouging or other consumer protection violations related to the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The DCA has completed at least 159 inspections, and has issued or will imminently issue 13 subpoenas for additional information, the office added.

Under New Jersey’s anti-price gouging law during a state of emergency and the 30 days after it ends, individuals and retailers doing business in the state are forbidden from increasing the price of items by more than 10% above the price charged before the emergency.

Violations carry fines of up to $10,000 for the first violation and up to $20,000 for each subsequent violation as well as attorney fees and victim restitution, according to the AG office. The sale of each item above the 10% threshold is considered an individual violation.