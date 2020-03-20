Bucks County has released the locations of its positive coronavirus cases with its health department head saying community spread is imminent.

Editor’s note: This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Bucks County Courier Times at buckscountycouriertimes.com/subscribenow or at The Intelligencer at theintell.com/subscribenow.

Bucks County has reversed its policy of not identifying municipalities where residents have tested positive for the coronavirus as the county health department director says signs of wider community spread are appearing.

Late Thursday the county posted a map on its COVID-19 information website marking the eight mostly Center Bucks communities where 14 residents have the fast-spreading illness.

Those communities are Buckingham, Doylestown, Lower Makefield, Northampton, Upper Makefield, Upper Southampton, Warminster and Warrington, according to the county.

County officials did not reveal any additional details about the positive individuals or how many residents have tested positive in each municipality other than to say its at least one.

“Anyone living in a municipality with a COVID-19 case shouldn’t panic,” Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker said.

He added residents in municipalities showing no positive cases yet “shouldn’t be celebrating that there’s no cases in your municipality, because that’s probably not true.”

The county has faced heavy criticism on social media for its previous policy of not identifying the municipalities where residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Bucks County saw its first positive test in a resident on March 11.

As of Thursday Bucks County had 14 positive cases of the coronavirus including its first pediatric case. Central Bucks School District later said a student at Titus Elementary in Warrington had tested positive for COVID-19.

Only one of the 14 cases involves a patient who is hospitalized. Others are exhibiting mild symptoms and isolating at home, Damsker said.

Some of the earlier patients are already well and out of isolation, he added.

Multiple commercial labs are expected to offer expanded testing in the near future, Damsker said, and with more testing will come more cases. He predicted that most of the new cases resulting from additional private testing would be people with mild symptoms who recover quickly.

“We are starting to see potentially our first indications of some community spread,” Damsker said. “We know that Montgomery County has declared community spread there, and so we know it’s just a matter of time before we start to have it here.”