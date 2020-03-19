Over the years many odd events and things happened in our area and odd sayings made their way into our

language from different habits and events. This article is another of the legends and misinformation from the past.

The old Erie Extension Canal ran through the City of Erie near what now is West 12th Street. Joe Root lived with Mary Johnson, who some say was his aunt, in a small home near one of the canal’s locks at about 12th and Popular Streets. When in operation, the canal started at Presque Isle Bay near what today is the West Basin near where the Sheraton Hotel on the Bay is located. A series of locks raised and lowered boats to and from the harbor level.

In George Washington’s days, there were no cameras. Any image was either sculpted or painted. Many images of Washington showed him standing behind a desk with one arm behind him. Some showed him standing with both legs and arms. There was a reason for the difference. It seems prices charged by painters were not based on how many people were to be painted, but how many “limbs” were to be painted. The artists felt that painting or sculpting arms, legs, and hands was a lot more work. So therefore, painting them should cost more. Hence, we ended up with the expression, “Okay, but it will cost you an arm and a leg.”

Back in the 1800s, “What was one of the largest items that were being sold to England?” -- It was Beaver pelts. WHY? To make felt hats that were sold all over Europe.

Ebenezer Crosby was the master shipwright hired and brought to Erie to build Perry’s ships to challenge the British on the Great Lakes. His salary was $ 2.50 a day plus room and board (At Erie’s finest hotel), and also ½ pint of good whiskey per day. He also demanded as part of the deal, that he was due a hot bath once a week.

Two outhouses served the Presque Isle Light Station (Lighthouse) residence until the summer of 1957, when modern plumbing was installed.

In 1923 and 1924, a huge dredge began the task of filling in all the small ponds and low areas of the park using sand from both the lake and the bay waters. The action was successful in reducing the mosquito problem on the park. It also eased the planning and construction of the first roads on the park

In the early 1800s, through about 1880, at local taverns and bars, people drank from pint and quart-sized containers. A barmaid’s job was to keep an eye on customers and keep the drinks coming. She also had to pay close attention and remember who was drinking pints and who was drinking quarts, hence the term “Minding your ‘P’s” and “Q’s “was born.

Joe Root loved the post office and stopped there every day he came over to the city. He always asked the Postmaster, Joe Hanley, if he had any mail. Never once did Joe get a letter.

In 1792, Andrew Ellicott and General William Irvine were given the duty of surveying all the land north and west of the Allegheny and Ohio Rivers. They were also given the responsibility of building a road from Reading, Pennsylvania, to Presque Isle. Soon after that, they were also tasked with laying out the town of Presque Isle. (Erie)

It was not until late 1795 that Ellicott and Irvine came to Presque Isle to finish the road from Waterford and lay out the town of Waterford. At the time, all villages and roads were measured in “rods.” A rod was 16 ½ feet. The reason that rods were the measure used was that when RODS were cut, was that the wagons that they were hauled in measured to exactly to 16 ½ feet. The two men used carts full of these rods to lay out streets and blocks. The main streets of all towns they designed were 30 rods apart. --- 330 feet.

In 1795, 200 men from General Anthony Wayne’s army came to Presque Isle and the general area to help keep order here. His men, under Captain Russell Bissel, set out to build new blockhouses and improved the area. These soldiers were also assigned to keep the Indians away from Ellicott and Irvine and their crews as they worked.

Once the Indians of this area became peaceful, a new problem became apparent. Under the laws of that time they could not be served beer or hard liquor by the pint or quart, as was the custom then. The shop keepers wanted to sell to them because it was very profitable. Rufus Reed solved that problem. He had forty small logs hollowed and fitted with cork stoppers. He then started selling Indians beer “by the yard.” Under Pennsylvania law, this was legal.

Back in the early days of Erie, ladies wore corsets, which laced up the front. A proper and dignified woman was known as ‘straight-laced’ and wore only tightly tied lace corsets.

In 1902, the State of Pennsylvania transferred 175 acres of land on Presque Isle to the city’s Water Commission to allow the commission to build a new water intake system to pull “safe water” to the Chestnut Street pumping and water treatment plant. The commission budgeted a huge amount of money for the project. The amount that was budgeted was $ 102,000.

In July 1904, a contractor was hired. The plans called for the work to be done in three sections. The first was from the bay shore on the city side to the Presque Isle shore. That was done in late 1905 to mid-1906. The next section was the Lake Erie section. The last and most complicated section was the work on Presque Isle, which consisted of (1) A trench for the 60-inch piping, (2) Installation of valves, (3) building settling ponds. The work was scheduled for 1907-1908.

In the next article I will go into many more details about the problems that made the waterworks project necessary. It did not take long before problems turned out to be involved in the Water Works construction of the intake pipeline. Until then,

Gene Ware is a published author of 9 books and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station, and past Chairman of the board of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership.