Antrim Township

The Antrim Township administrative offices will have restricted access for the next two weeks due to COVID-19. All staff will be working, and services will continue.

The public is asked to use telephone, email and fax for communication with township staff. Contact information can be obtained by calling 717-597-3818 or on the township’s website:

www.twp.antrim.pa.us

Payments can be made using the drop-box at the main entrance. Announcements will be made regarding the status of public meetings.

The Antrim Township Tax Collector’s Office will also be closed until further notice. Staff can be contacted by phone at 717-597-5995. Payments can be made at the office using the drop-box.

Borough of Greencastle

On Monday, March 16, the Borough of Greencastle issued a Local Disaster Emergency Declaration in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The declaration allows borough departments to suspend regulatory requirements deemed necessary to respond to the disaster and to conduct borough business.

Borough Office: The borough office will be closed to the public, but still accessible by phone at 717-597-7143 or email at:

office@greencastlepa.gov

Monday: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday to Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Essential staff will continue to serve the public in their roles with modifications.

Public Meetings: The borough has cancelled all public meetings through the end of the month. In-person meetings with will limited to essential meetings only. The April meetings of the borough council, planning commission and Greencastle Area, Franklin County, Water Authority are TBD.

Planning and Zoning: The borough will not be accepting any land development or subdivision applications through April 6.

Building Permits: The borough will continue to receive building permit applications electronically, via mail or in the drop-box at 60 N. Washington St.

Utility Fees: Utility bills have not yet been disbursed. When residents receive their bill, they are encouraged to make payments online, by mail or in the borough hall drop-box.

Parking Tickets: Parking tickets should be paid by mail or in the drop-box.

Public Works, Sewer and Water Departments: The public works, sewer and water departments will conduct limited and essential work at this time. Employees will be following recommended social distancing as well limiting public interaction. They will respond to emergencies as needed.

Police: The Greencastle Police Department will continue to respond to calls as normal while taking steps to protect the health and safety of officers and the public.

Fire/EMS: The volunteer fire company and its EMS team will continue to respond to calls as normal, taking steps to protect the health and safety of emergency personnel and the public.

Borough Residents: Borough residents will have access to updates about borough operations along with developments on the outbreak on the borough's Facebook page and website:

greencastlepa.gov

"We understand these are very challenging and uncomfortable times," says the disaster declaration. "These temporary modifications will require cooperation, flexibility and understanding as borough operations will function but in a much more limited capability. Emergency services and vital public services will not be affected. The Borough of Greencastle encourages all residents and visitors to follow the recommendations of appropriate health agencies.

Senior Activity Centers

All Franklin County Senior Activity Centers are closed until further notice to reduce the possibility of coronavirus exposure. This includes all activities, congregate meals, tax days and other programming.

Franklin County Senior Activity Center staff will be in contact with participants two times per week to offer assistance and inquire about potential needs.

Staff will be updating the Senior Activity Center Hotline at 717-660-2678 to provide information as it becomes available.

Home Delivered Meals consumers will continue to receive meals on Monday and Wednesdays only and will receive a total of five meals per week. Consumers receiving frozen meals bi-monthly will continue to receive their normal delivery.

Participants should continue to notify their center or case aide/manager, if there are any changes of which they should be aware.

Questions or concerns may be directed to local senior center coordinators or the Franklin County Area Agency on Aging at 717-263-2153.