The supermarket at the Richboro Shopping Center has been closed since December of 2018.

A new Giant supermarket will replace the former Murray’s Richboro Market in Northampton if plans filed by developer Metro Commercial are approved.

The plan is to demolish Murray’s, closed since December 2018, and construct a 50,000-square-foot Giant at the Richboro Shopping Center at 1025 Second Street Pike, township Manager Robert Pellegrino said.

“The township only has one grocery store in Richboro,” he said. “In addition to providing another retail food outlet in the community, the (new) store will be an anchor tenant for the Richboro Shopping Center.”

During the planning stages for the nearby Addisville Commons commercial development in Richboro, many township residents protested a Giant proposed for that development. A big reason was they felt it would hurt business for Murray’s, barely a half-mile away.

Addisville Commons ended up including a Wawa and several other stores and restaurants but not a supermarket.

Since the current Giant proposal is to also expand the existing space by about 12,000 square feet, the developer needs zoning variances for increased parking spaces, pavement and other items, Northampton Planning and Zoning Director Michael Solomon said.

Those variances were originally to be considered at the March 23 zoning hearing board board meeting but that meeting has been postponed until April 27. Northampton, like many other Bucks County municipalities, has severely curtailed municipal operations and postponed meetings as a coronavirus precaution.

In addition to the zoning variances, Metro would also need land development approval from the township supervisors to proceed with the project.