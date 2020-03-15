The Times-News is moving to a remote-work policy starting Monday.

I couldn’t see David Bruce on Friday, or Ed Palattella, or Christopher Millette.

David and Ed were in and out of the newsroom at 205 W. 12th St., and Chris was variously there, on assignment and in his home office. Their co-workers had similar workday experiences.

I was on my laptop at home. It’s hardly unusual to find me there, but it was unusual that it was during the workday, not before and after.

But then, little is business as usual these days.

The spread of the new coronavirus, from outbreak to full-fledged pandemic, from China to Europe, Washington state to the most of the rest of the country, has left little unchanged. Education at all levels has been interrupted and moved online. Store shelves are empty of things for which we seldom want. Church services have been moved online or called off.

And businesses, including the Erie Times-News, are enacting remote-work policies. That’s what had the reporting staff spread out on Friday during our work-from-home trial run.

Starting Monday, we’ll work remotely for approximately three weeks. Not everyone can work from home, but we all want to proactively help to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. Giving each other some space — “social distancing” — is one important step we can take, just as other businesses in the community have done, including Erie Insurance.

While the staff won’t see as much of each other, readers and www.GoErie.com visitors won’t notice any difference in the dependable coverage of this health crisis. Our ability to cover the news is not affected. We’ll be connected to each through a variety of technologies, all of which we tested on Friday.

And while we are taking measures to care for our delivery workers, the schedule has not changed. Look for your newspaper on your porch or in your tube each morning.

To better protect your health, the Times-News lobby will be closed for at least the next few weeks and we’ll schedule business meetings, interviews and photo sessions off-site. The vestibule in the front lobby will remain open and does have a drop box, if you’d like to pay a bill or drop off information. You might find it more convenient to place your classified online, at http://placemyad.goerie.com/placead/, or log in to your subscriber account at http://bit.ly/2IMVrpE. Digital-only subscribers can log in through the link at www.goerie.com/subscribenow. Call our switchboard at 870-1600 for any reason.

Regrettably, but we hope understandably, the Times-News has followed guidelines enacted at many levels and reconsidered two upcoming events.

The annual Career Fair, which had been set for April 2 at the Bayfront Convention Center, has been rescheduled for September on a date to be announced. We made the decision in the best interest of the health and safety of our exhibitors, staff, job seekers and community.

We’ve also ended our first attempt at the Teen Excellence Awards, which were to be presented in May. Nominees from among the exceptional seniors in Erie and Crawford counties were to determined in great part on input from school principals and guidance counselors. Those folks, as well as parents and others who might have submitted nominations, have other things on their minds. We’ll look forward to celebrating together at a 2021 event, though.

Events move quickly in this moment, and it’s possible we’ll have more to share with you about Times-News operations. You’ll find it alongside our other coronavirus reporting at www.GoErie.com/topics/coronavirus.

Other ways to stay up to date on COVID-19 include subscribing to USA TODAY’s coronavirus daily newsletter as well as the daily Erie Times-News email newsletter. GoErie.com also offers mobile apps and interaction on our Facebook pages and Twitter handles.

Finally, know that the majority of work the Times-News staff produces on the coronavirus is available free of charge as a public service. If you find it valuable, we’d be grateful if you would consider supporting that reporting and other local journalism by subscribing at www.goerie.com/subscribenow.

Please take care of yourselves. We’ll do our best to give you the information that will help.

Contact executive editor Matt Martin at mmartin@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @etnmmartin.