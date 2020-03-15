Voterama in Congress looks at how legislators voted in Washington last week.

WASHINGTON — Here's how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending March 13.

HOUSE

Approving Coronavirus Relief and Economic Stimulus: Voting 363-40, the House on March 14 approved tens of billions of dollars in stimulus and safety-net spending to cushion the economic and social impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on individuals, families and mainly small and medium-size businesses in the United States. The bill (HR 6201) would appropriate $1 billion to provide free virus testing for all who request it; $1 billion to expand food stamps, nutrition programs for the poor and meals programs for seniors and K-12 students whose schools were closed; and $1 billion to expand state-federal unemployment benefits while delivering the checks more promptly. The bill also would authorize two weeks' paid sick leave and up to three weeks' paid medical and family leave through December to individuals and households affected by the coronavirus crisis, using tax credits to fully reimburse qualified employers for the cost of providing the leave. Leave payments would have to be at least two-thirds of normal levels. Government employees would receive equivalent leave benefits. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate. U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th Dist.: Yes. U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th Dist.: Yes.

Renewing Surveillance Authority for Five Years: Voting 278-136, the House on March 11 approved a five-year extension (HR 6172) of three sections of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) that require periodic congressional renewal because of their direct or potential clash with Americans' civil liberties. One section allows law enforcement to place roving wiretaps on homegrown or foreign terrorist suspects moving about the United States, and another permits government surveillance on U.S. soil of foreign "lone wolf" suspects not linked to terrorist organizations. Under the third section, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court can authorize forever-secret FBI searches of library, bookstore and business records in the United States if the agency shows "reasonable grounds" the targeted information is vital to an ongoing domestic probe of specifically defined foreign-sponsored threats to national security. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate. Kelly: No. Thompson: Yes.

Asserting Congressional Control Over War With Iran: The House on March 11 voted, 227-186, to require the administration to obtain advance congressional approval for military actions against Iran or its proxy forces except when there is an imminent threat to the United States, its armed forces or its territories. The measure invokes the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which asserts the power of Congress to declare war under Article I of the Constitution. Under that Vietnam-era law, presidents must notify Congress within 48 hours when they send the U.S. military into combat, then withdraw the forces within a specified period unless Congress has authorized the action. A yes vote was to send SJ Res 68 to President Trump, who says he will veto it. Kelly: No. Thompson: No.

SENATE

Killing Administration Rule on Student-Loan Forgiveness: Voting 53-42, the Senate on March 11 joined the House in nullifying a Trump administration rule on debt-forgiveness sought by more than 200,000 federal student-loan borrowers who allege that their school fraudulently misrepresented the quality of education they would receive. The borrowers' claims have been lodged mainly against for-profit schools such as the ITT Technical Institute and Corinthian Colleges that abruptly went out of business, leaving them with steep debt but no degree and curtailed earning power. Critics said the Trump rule would provide debt forgiveness to only 3 percent of claimants. But Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in congressional testimony it would correct the "blanket forgiveness" of an Obama administration rule it replaced. The new rule bars class-action lawsuits against schools and requires claims to be adjudicated one-by-one by mandatory arbitration rather than in open court, with borrowers prohibited from appealing the decision. The rule sets a standard of evidence requiring borrowers to prove the fraud was intentional. A yes vote was to send HJ Res 76 to the White House. Sen. Bob Casey (D): Yes. Sen. Pat Toomey (R): No.

KEY VOTES AHEAD

The Senate will take up bills on coronavirus economic aid and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in the week of March 16, and the House is tentatively scheduled to be in recess.