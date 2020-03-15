The Ellwood City Fire Department will be hosting its monthly training for CPR/AED and first aid at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the fire station.

ELLWOOD CITY -- The Ellwood City Fire Department will be hosting its monthly training for CPR/AED and first aid at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the fire station.

The class offers American Heart Association certification for health care providers as well as Heartsaver for the general public .

Participants can just take the CPR/AED class or stay for first aid lessons. If a group or organization or business is interested in having a class, trainers can come to a facility. To pre-register for the class and for further information contact Anita Yoder by email at ayoderstation23@gmail.com or by calling 724-333-4992.