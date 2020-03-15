Beaver County grocery stores are struggling to keep up with a demand for toilet paper, tissue and hand sanitizer as coronavirus fears grow.

Dozens of Beaver County shelves are bare this week as residents buy toilet paper and other essentials en masse in response to coronavirus fears.

The novel coronavirus has prompted the closure of many local schools and municipal buildings, and state leadership is encouraging the suspension of large gatherings, events and conferences until the virus is contained. Health experts suggest avoiding public spaces like movie theaters and gyms, too, and some employers have asked staff to work remotely for the next two weeks.

Now, local grocery stores are struggling to keep up with an insatiable demand for toilet paper, tissue and hand sanitizer.

Giant Eagle, Walmart and Shop 'n Save stores throughout the county had a meager supply of toilet paper on shelves Friday, and most had completely run out of sanitizer.

Some Giant Eagle stores are now limiting per-customer purchase of health, sanitizing and paper products. Friday customers were greeted with signs asking buyers to be mindful of the amount they purchase “so friends and neighbors can find items they need as well.” All locations have temporarily limited purchases of paper towels and toilet paper to three packages per guest.

Three cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the Pittsburgh area as of Saturday, although the state now has more than 40 presumptive positive cases. There is currently neither a vaccine nor an approved treatment for the new coronavirus. While younger people may experience the illness as a bad cold with a fever, the concern is that older people and those who have additional medical conditions will develop a more severe form of COVID-19. As the disease spreads widely in the population, that could lead to a high number of patients requiring hospitalization for pneumonia or acute lung problems that require the use of a ventilator to breathe, as well as death.

The panic-buying has many frustrated. Even for those who may endure self-quarantine amid possible exposure, the isolation period for COVID-19 is just 14 days from the last date of exposure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“No one person is going to need 250 rolls of toilet paper 30 bottles of hand sanitizer,” said Amy Drinkski, 36, of Rochester who was shopping at the local Giant Eagle. “I’ve gone to three stores this week trying to find one or two bottles of sanitizer for my family. At one, I saw a woman take an entire crate of Kleenex, like, several dozen boxes.”

Another woman could be seen yelling at grocery store staff in Conway over the store’s limited supply.

Sanitizers from Purell and other brands are exceedingly hard to come by, but the CDC says washing your hands thoroughly with soap is actually more effective than using hand sanitizer. Health experts urge residents not to “panic-buy” and just get enough supply for 30 days.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Pennsylvania has received more than 200 complaints of price gouging already as items become scarce.

In addition, Giant Eagle CEO Laura Karet said the company is ramping-up efforts to keep staff and customers safe, including frequent deep-cleans of bathrooms, checkout lanes and touch pads and working with supply partners to keep shelves stocked with necessities.

“We believe it is our duty to keep our customers and team members safe and healthy,” she said.

Although coronavirus worries are a boon for grocery stores right now, the recommendation to temporarily avoid public spaces is posing a growing threat to the economy nationwide and in Beaver County. This means movie theaters, malls, restaurants and sporting events could see a decline in demand in coming months, leading some economists to warn of a recession.

Beaver County Chamber of Commerce director Helen Kissick said many business owners have reached out to her. She said there’s “no doubt” in her mind that the recent trend could lead to an economic decline.

“I think a lot of it is the unknown of this particular situation,” she said. “For some folks like your local restaurants, there is the fear of potential loss of business. It could be an opportunity for some to do delivery instead, but for others it’s a worrisome sign. I think you can see those signs readily around you here.”

Kristin Stanzak, owner of Don's Deli in Beaver, said she’d be “out of luck” if her business had to close for a month. Employees there are taking special precautions, including additional sanitizing and “common sense” practices like hand washing. They’re also going to increase curbside pick-up, and orders to-go.

“We do a lot of catering for Columbia Gas,” she said. “If we do have to close, at least we have that.”

Owners of the Maple Restaurant in Ambridge announced on Friday they will offer delivery to a number of nearby areas for a small surcharge through March, too.

Businesses throughout the county are adjusting for demand accordingly, some are even considering temporarily closing buffets to keep the community safe.

“We had to postpone our own gala on Saturday evening that we had planned,” Kissick said. “There's a definite impact.”

The chamber is working to provide a forum for members to ask questions and seek assistance.

“We want to reach out to members and ask where they’re struggling and how others can help,” she said.