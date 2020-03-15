Erie’s Bastion Studios, a co-working space for artists and musicians, opened in late October.

Jhenny Adams sat at a table on the first floor of Bastion Studios this past week and sewed fanny packs and change purses she plans to sell through her online business, Cosmic Static Designs.

Erie’s newest coworking space for artists and musicians is occasionally a much-needed reprieve for the 27-year-old city resident.

“I do have my studio at home, but once in a while, it’s like I really need to get out of the basement, and it’s so nice to be here,” Adams said.

Erie resident Bill Kern and his wife, Emily Bond, purchased the 7,600-square-foot building — the former Illig House — for $90,000 in 2016.

Kern, 32, and his business partner, Erie resident Grant Sauer, 32, have spent more than $150,000 to renovate and purchase equipment for the three-story mansion.

Before the 2016 sale, the building housed Office Machines Sales & Service.

“We’re just trying to provide a space and equipment for people to explore their artistic goals and we hope they have the means to do it here,” said Sauer, an artist who specializes in painting and drawing.

Kern is a woodworker whose niche is making guitars.

“It was 2015 when we first started thinking about it,” Kern said. “We both kind of got to a level of skill where we kind of plateaued. We started spit-balling about ideas on how we could get better and get other people involved. We figured if we built ourselves a community, we could learn from each other and everybody could grow together.”

After four years of renovations, Bastion Studios opened in late October. About 300 people attended the grand opening in January.

“I drove by this building every day on my way to work and I saw a for-sale sign, so I thought I should go take a look,” Kern said. “They wanted way too much money for it, but the idea grew after that first time I looked at it. Then, a year later, they cut the price in half, and we were like, ’OK, let’s go back and take another look.’ That’s when it really started to move forward.”

Bastion Studios’ mansion edifice features Second Empire-style architecture.

Tax records indicate the mansion was built in 1856, but people familiar with its architecture have told Kern it was likely built in the 1870s because of the building’s style.

A first-floor art gallery displays 140 art pieces from 28 Erie County artists.

The second floor features a recording studio with a vocal booth and practice room. A drawing and painting studio are located on the third floor.

A detached garage on the property houses equipment for woodworkers and blacksmiths.

“It’s been a nonstop renovation project and we’re not done yet,” said Kern, who works in information technology at Erie-based Curtze Food Service. “We’re to a comfortable point where I’m OK being open.”

“The previous owner — Office Machines Sales & Service — basically turned the first floor into a bunch of smaller offices with drop ceilings, fluorescent lights and paneling on the walls,” Kern said. “They had new floor over the top of the old floor. It was fine for what they did, but my vision was to bring it back and make it grand again. That was quite the undertaking, because we filled up like 20 dumpsters of stuff.”

There was minimal renovation work on the second floor, but the third floor required extensive construction — new drywall, new ceilings, painting, and electrical and plumbing upgrades.

Renovation work was completed three days before Bastion Studios’ Oct. 24 opening.

Bastion Studios now has eight members and provides budding artists with three participation options.

The studio charges a $15 daily fee for artists and musicians who do not wish to become members.

Clients may purchase a $50 monthly part-time membership, which provides unlimited access during business hours, or a $100 monthly full-time membership, which gets you a key and provides 24/7 studio access.

“It’s shared space and it’s all inclusive,” Kern said. “If you primarily signed up for music space, you can still go up and use the art studio upstairs or the wood shop outside.”

Kern and Sauer charge a 30 percent commission fee to non-members for any art gallery sales and a 20 percent commission fee to part-time members for art sales. They do not charge an art-sale commission to full-time members.

“Our goal is 40 members,” Kern said. “Forty is like where we’re comfortable. I don’t think we could handle more than 80, but it would depend on how often people are using the space.”

Adams learned about Bastion Studios through a chance meeting with Kern at a crepe shop when she overheard him discussing his studio and how he was looking for artists.

“We got connected that way and I just fell in love with the place,” Adams said.

Adams opened her online business in September and sold some of her work at the studio when it hosted a December holiday market.

“Starting a business is not easy,” Adams said. “I’m living off of my savings. I like the resources that this studio provides. You can come here, and there are other artists here, and you’re talking to them and getting to know them. I think it’s really important to have that support.”

Adams sells her work online, at Bastion Studios and at a few places in Pittsburgh.

“A lot of us are very focused on our work and are into what we’re doing, but it’s really important to step out and talk to other people, get feedback, see what other people are doing, and support each other,” she said. “I think this place offers a lot of support in that way.”

Kern said he has received positive feedback from his clients.

“People who come here have said they get a lot more done here than they do at home,” he said. “That’s why they have joined up. It’s distraction-free. Other people working, too, helps you stay focused and working more.”

Kern said he wishes more Erie-region artists were aware of his business.

“We haven’t done a lot of advertising,” he said. “It’s mostly been word of mouth and social media.”

Future plans call for renovations to the 2,500-square-foot basement and adding space for glass-blowing and ceramics, Kern said.

“The ceramics would be in the basement and the glass-blowing, because it shares a lot of the same equipment as the blacksmithing, would be in the garage,” Kern said.

Once the business becomes more established, Kern plans to add workshops and classes “every other week, at minimum.”

“I would emphasize to artists and musicians that this is an open community here,” Kern said. “We don’t turn people away. We’re all about learning and getting better, so when you come here to work, you won’t get any negative criticism, you’ll get constructive criticism and how to get over the humps that you’re facing.”

Contact Ron Leonardi at rleonardi@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNleonardi.