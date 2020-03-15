John Grazioli’s first-degree murder conviction, life sentence to stand.

John P. Grazioli wanted jurors to consider that he’d been drinking and using drugs on the night he fatally shot his wife, Amanda Grazioli, at the couple’s Millcreek Township home.

The judge who presided over his trial, and now a state appeals court, concluded that John Grazioli did not present enough evidence to support that theory.

The state Superior Court has affirmed John Grazioli’s first-degree murder conviction in the killing of his wife on March 8, 2018. Amanda Grazioli was shot in the head while she was in bed at the couple’s Forest Crossing residence, in the Whispering Woods subdivision.

In lengthy testimony at his trial more than a year ago, John Grazioli claimed that he accidentally shot his wife while showing her a gun he’d purchased for her birthday, which was a month away. He also claimed that he was intoxicated because he had been drinking and used cocaine and marijuana.

The defense argued in the appeal that Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender should have told jurors to weigh whether Grazioli was too intoxicated to have committed first-degree murder.

A defendant who was intoxicated at the time of a killing can argue that he or she could not form the intent to kill that is required for a first-degree murder conviction.

The state Superior Court rejected Grazioli’s argument, and wrote that his detailed recall of the shooting during his testimony at trial contradicted the claim that he was too intoxicated to function.

A panel of three Superior Court judges ruled on March 10 that Grazioli “cannot claim both that he accidentally fired the gun while attempting to unload it and that he was so intoxicated he lost control of his faculties at the time of the shooting.”

Grazioli presented no evidence to show that he was so intoxicated he lost the ability to control himself, the panel found.

In an opinion filed as part of the appeal, Brabender also pointed to Grazioli’s actions after the shooting as evidence that he was not intoxicated.

Grazioli sent text messages from his wife’s cellphone to her coworkers that made it appear she was still alive, Brabender wrote. Grazioli also wrote a will and several letters, went to a West Ridge Road restaurant for lunch and attended a children’s Mass at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Millcreek, where his children attended school.

He went on to call his ex-wife, Erica Grazioli, who testified that he told her he had killed Amanda Grazioli and planned to kill himself. Erica Grazioli alerted authorities during the phone call, which led police to respond to John Grazioli’s home and find Amanda Grazioli’s body.

The Superior Court’s ruling means that John Grazioli’s first-degree murder conviction will stand, and that he will continue serving his sentence of life in prison. State records show that Grazioli is at the State Correctional Institution at Rockview.

