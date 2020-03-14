Builder DR Horton has received the Bristol Township School Board’s approval to purchase the former Lafayette Elementary School site for a future housing development.

DR Horton Homes, a national home builder, plans to build 80 to 90 age-restricted, detached single-family homes on the former Lafayette Elementary School property, as the school board approved the project by an 8 to 1 vote at its meeting Monday night.

School board member Gallas Obert voted against the sale.

The proposal will net the district between $800,000 and $900,000, said district business manager Josh Sweigard, depending on how many homes the developer can build there.

The developer needs to have its plans approved by Bristol Township officials before any development could begin.

The former school at the site has been demolished. The property on Fayette Drive is within walking distance of Lower Bucks Hospital.

The school district also has an agreement with Bucks County developer McGrath & Son Homes to purchase the former Fitch, Lincoln and Washington school properties for $1.2 million total.

That agreement is still in place, Sweigard said.

“It expires this month, unless an extension is purchased for six months (August 2020),” he said.

The schools are among nine district elementary schools that were closed in 2016 as the district moved its elementary operations to three larger schools built on three of the sites. Last year, Bucks County Court approved the sale of three of the properties to McGrath.

Spokespersons for neither DR Horton Homes nor McGrath & Son Homes could be reached Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.