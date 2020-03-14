CHAMBERSBURG — Franklin County Therapeutic Riding Center's Therapeutic Day at the Races, which was to be held Sunday, has been postponed, along with other activities affiliated with Penn State University due to concerns over coronavirus.

"It's a postponement, not a cancellation," explained Kim Battin.

But the change in schedule isn't just an inconvenience to those who planned it and those who hoped to attend.

"It's a big hit. It's a big fundraiser," Battin said. "We're short on money anyway. This is gonna be really tough."

The 4H Therapeutic Riding Center provides weekly therapeutic horseback riding and carriage driving lessons to about 70 to 80 students ages 3 to senior citizen.

Riders with physical, mental or emotional disabilities benefit from the horse's three-dimensional motion which helps with balance, flexibility, muscle control, strength and self-esteem.

"This program can help anyone with any number of emotional, cognitive and physical difficulties. They can be a young kid or a senior citizen, it doesn’t matter. Everyone is welcome and the horses will help anyone," said Teagan Russ, who got involved with the program three years ago as an intern during her senior year of high school.

Russ said horseback riding has helped her gain strength after recovering from epilepsy, while in a wheelchair and learning how to walk. "Just sitting astride a horse while they walk exercises a whole host of different muscles in the back, abdomen, arms and legs and is excellent for learning to balance," she explained. "Being with a horse on the ground and learning how to groom them and tack up teaches patients, awareness and communication.

The nonprofit program is affiliated with Penn State Cooperative Extension, but is not funded through Penn State.

That's where fundraising events such as A Therapeutic Day at the Races comes in.

"We just had a big vet bill," Battin said. "All the horses had to get their spring shots — about $1,500 or so."

The Day at the Races organizers hoped the event would raise a much-needed $10,000 to $15,000.

"It's about $3,000 per year for the basic care of one horse and that doesn't include emergency care," Battin explained, mentioning things like food, veterinary and farrier care.

The center has nine horses.

"That's a lot of money," Battin said.

The event will be held in September, although a date hasn't been selected yet.

Those who would like to help fund the therapeutic riding program in the meantime can make a donation by mailing a check to PSCE Program Fund attention Susan Rotz, 181 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, 17201, with a note in the memo line "for therapeutic riding center" or with a credit card by calling 717-263-9226.

"Simply being around horses makes me calm, happy and in the moment," Russ said. "It doesn’t matter if I’m having a terrible day, the horses don’t care. They don’t judge me for what I can and can’t do. Being able to take part in the therapeutic riding center is also extremely wonderful to me because I know the horses are helping other people besides just myself."

