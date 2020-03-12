Coronavirus: What you need to know to protect yourself and others

Please read this story daily for the latest updates on coronavirus information you should know for your own safety and that of loved ones, friends, neighbors and coworkers.

What’s the most vital advice to follow?

Health officials are advising those at high risk of developing severe illness from the coronavirus to avoid crowds, particularly in poorly ventilated areas, and to avoid touching common surfaces when out in public. The risk of illness and death is highest among those over age 80, and increases with age, starting at age 60, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.

All members of the public are advised to carefully consider whether to attend large public events, and to use common sense precautions of covering coughs and sneezes, frequent hand-washing and avoiding touching their face. If you think you have symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, do not go to urgent care, the emergency room or your doctor. Call ahead first. Health officials are following a protocol that may help prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

How worried should I be?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says cases are likely to increase, and possibly significantly. Members of the public should make daily decisions with this likelihood in mind. That all of Italy is on lockdown just three weeks after the first cases emerged is testament to the coronavirus’s ability to spread quickly.

Is coronavirus worse than the flu?

While both viruses can be deadly, there is currently no vaccine against the coronavirus and no known antiviral treatment for people who fall ill.

To date, the death rate in China, South Korea and Italy appears to be higher than the death rate for influenza, exceeding 3 percent.

How can I keep from getting sick?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends simple preventive steps, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Stay home except to get medical care, according to CDC recommendations. Call ahead before visiting your doctor or a health care facility.

How should I treat my illness?

Stay at home and rest

Avoid close contact with people in your house so you won't make them sick.

Drink plenty of water and other clear liquids to prevent dehydration

Treat fever and cough with medicines you can buy at the store

Seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening (e.g., difficulty breathing).

Should I cancel my travel plans?

Says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of his advice to his 88-year-old mother: "At risk here are senior citizens, people with compromised immunity systems or with underlying illness. ... You want to be careful. This is not the time to be going to large gatherings. It is not the time to be getting on a long plane flight."