Vacations are wonderful. Whether you go away to a great place or just simply stay at home and take advantage of all the

things you can be doing near your home. Many of us view a vacation where you find a lounge chair and a book plus a cold beverage and put your feet up and relax. Yes, almost all of us have done that, and you still can.



However, I think you will actually enjoy your vacation or stay-cation even more if you include some fitness and physical activity Besides, it will be good for you and your family to include this because health wise it will make your vacation more interesting and healthy. while having a lot of fun.

Sure, a lounge chair on a warm, tranquil beach has a lot of allure, but fit people don’t often enjoy sitting still for their entire vacation. With that in mind, here are some ideas on how to plan and have a fitness incorporated vacation. It doesn’t matter whether you’re running, walking, cycling, skiing, snowboarding, CrossFit training, golfing, or doing yoga, fitness-included vacations can make your time away or near you own home memorable.

Whatever your destination, whether a staycation or out of town trip, your vacation should provide plenty of opportunities for fitness. What is the key? Scheduling physical activity into your plans every day. Plan it and make it fun. Consider making it a family affair.

How do you do that? Choose lodgings that offer a pool, walking paths, a fitness facility, a spa, or planned fitness activity. If there is a beach nearby, check the availability to walk on the sandy beach. Walking on a beach increases the exercise you get.

When making reservations, ask about what actives such as are there walking or running paths nearby or if there are gyms nearby that allow weekly passes for free or at a nominal cost. I found out that many fitness centers offer day passes and week passes for $ 10.00 or less.

A friend of mine and his wife plan their whole vacation around a biking week. They have biked three times a year all over the states of New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The two of them have turned into biking travelers. David told me that if they can not find a place to bike and see the countryside, they do not go.

Many people are beginning to plan their vacations around hiking, biking, rafting, backpacking, golfing, yoga, walking, or swimming at a beach. Another friend I met at LECOM Fitness tried kayaking somewhere in West Virginia last year and decided to buy his wife a kayak. They are now planning to kayak from Waterford to Pittsburgh on the waterways of Pennsylvania this June. Many Erie people are lucky because with Presque Isle, plus many other attractions like Peak n’ Peak, the other smaller local parks, and the availability of the walkways along the Bayfront Highway activities are many and diverse in nature.

Some of the things you can do ahead of time on a vacation or even staycation are to begin planning to include physical activity. First, you need to gear up. Pack a pair of comfortable walking shoes, a bathing suit, sunscreen, and maybe even walking poles. If you are going to bring or rent a bicycle or in-line skates, make sure the rental includes a helmet. Bring and wear the right kind of clothing, including foul weather clothing.

When you are ready to jump into activity, explore the sights of where you want to go by walking, biking, or hiking the area. How about trying something you have never done? Maybe you could consider kayaking, water skiing, snorkeling, or backpacking. A good idea is to walk to shops and restaurants. In the evening, don’t just sit around your room, how about going dancing, walking around a nearby mall, or walking around a park such as Presque Isle.

If you are renting any equipment, such as bicycles or kayaks, make sure they are well maintained and meet all safety standards. Also, check on the cost per hour. Sometimes if you are late by just a few minutes, you can end up paying for a full hour or more extra. In one case, I heard about an extra charge that was two additional hours.

On your way to vacation or simply on a road trip, take breaks for short walks, a game of catch, or stretching. In airports, walk around the terminal rather than just sitting and reading a magazine. If the weather turns bad, consider indoor activities such as walking through a museum, the indoor area of a zoo, or an art gallery.

On your vacation, be sure to include your children or grandchildren who are along in suitable activities. A good idea is to introduce them to new activities. Do this gently and slowly, let them begin to understand how much fun the activity can be. If the children are younger, build some time into the day for naps.

Physical activity plays an essential role in maintaining health, wellbeing, and quality of life. The following are some of the benefits of regular physical activity.

Improving sleep Maintaining good mental health Lowering stress Reducing smoking Preventing heart diseases, and type 2 diabetes, Reducing your chances of getting cancer Makes losing weight easier Helps reduce symptoms of arthritis Helps with balance problems Delays the onset of high blood pressure Strengthens bones

All adults and seniors ideally need to do at least 2 ½ hours of moderate to intense physical activity weekly. That is NOT a huge amount for most people. The sessions of this activity should be at least 15 minutes long. Twice a week is also a minimum, and they need to include exercises to strengthen muscles and bones, especially your core, thighs, and legs.

Examples of such activities are:

Push-ups with knees on the floor Strength exercises using body weights or elastic bands Skipping rope Running or interval walking Playing sports such as tennis, racquetball, volleyball Cycling Water aerobics Your daily activities, such as shopping, running errands, and housework.

Now that you know a little bit about vacation physical activity, it is time to get active, so you are ready for vacation.

If you are not now regularly being active, you should start slowly. If you have not been active at all or have a medical condition such as heart disease, asthma, or diabetes, you need to consult your doctor on the type and amount of physical activity suitable for you.

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 9 books and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station, and past Chairman of the board of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. If you have questions or comments, send them to ware906@gmail.com.