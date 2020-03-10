The New Hope-Solebury School Board will host a special meeting Tuesday inside the Upper Elementary School LGI room at 186 W. Bridge St. to discuss the district’s Campus Athletic Facility Project.

The New Hope-Solebury School District is consider making what officials describe as some much needed repairs to the campus’ stadium and surrounding fields.

The school board will host a special meeting Tuesday, March 10, inside the Upper Elementary School LGI room at 186 W. Bridge St. to discuss the district’s Campus Athletic Facility Project.

All of the district’s 12 fields along with the stadium track, basketball courts and track are in need of repairs due to water drainage problems, over usage or are not compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act, according to a presentation on the district’s website.

Estimates on repairs have yet to be determined, officials said.

The major issue is the track used by middle and high school students, which sustained foundation damage since it was not maintained after being installed in 2004, according to district officials.

Lack of maintenance and drainage problems likely will require the district to install a new track with macadam foundation, rubber surface and paint that is estimated to last 30 years with resurfacing every 8 to 12 years, officials said.

If repairs are not made, the track will be unusable after the spring due to safety concerns, officials added.

The field at the football stadium has a degraded field crown and low areas caused by drainage problems. The field also has been damaged by over usage by the soccer, football, lacrosse, field hockey and track teams.

The last major upgrade came in 2007 when bleachers, new lighting, a public announcing system and an expanded snack stand/well house were installed. The field was last resodded in 2010.

Since then, the PA system broke and has yet to be repaired and lighting spills into the surrounding community. The stadium also does not have a dedicated snack stand, press box, storage facility or permanent bathrooms.

Other problems include a lack of storm water drainage, which results in damage to trees in an adjacent woods and erosion of a nearby parking lot.

Along with replacing the lighting and the PA systems, the district will consider installing sprinkler and drainage systems and re-crown and re-sod the field or replace it with a turf facility.

If it moves forward with that option, it would be one of 17 SOL schools to feature a turf field at its stadium or another facility.

In 2018, a study completed by ELA Group Inc., recommended replacing the tennis courts and improve the track and stadium field.

A 2013 study by Architerra PC recommended installing a new turf field and stadium with public restrooms and concessions. Prior to that, the group told the district it was 12 fields short of what would be required to accommodate the usage.

To date, known of the recommendations were completed, officials said.

For more information, visit go.boarddocs.com/pa/newh/Board.nsf/Public and click on the special board tab.