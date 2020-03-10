A ribbon-cutting ceremony at a a garden that is growing out of loss will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at State Line Community Park.

With the help of friends and family, Eden's Garden is being created by Ethan and Randa Naylor, who lost their daughter two years ago.

"It's a place of healing and beauty created out of loss," Randa said.

Eden Armillie's's umbilical cord cord was knotted, she passed away in the womb and was stillborn at 23 weeks on March 13, 2018.

Even before Randa became pregnant with their first child, the Naylors were interested in the biblical Garden of Eden, watched a show on "Back to Eden Gardening" and thought about having a garden at their future home.

Then they decided to name their daughter Eden.

The first night she was home from the hospital after Eden's delivery, Randa dreamed about a community garden with a plaque that said Eden's Garden.

"I started planning that day ... my focus helped with grieving," said Randa, who teaches kindergarten at Mountain View Elementary in the Tuscarora School District. Ethan is a co-owner of Functional Fitness 4U in Chambersburg and a personal trainer. They now have a 9-month-old son, Ezekiel or "Zeke."

"It helped me focus on how her life could be meaningful to the world," Randa said.

They live across the road from the park in State Line, and the community center actually was where Eden's baby shower — with a garden theme — would have been held.

Randa contacted and received permission from the State Line Ruritan Club for Eden's Garden, which is located between the community building and pavilion.

Fundraising began with the sale of T-shirts and engraved bricks, many purchased by others who have endured loss. A Pizza Hut fundraiser was held last year on Eden's first heavenly birthday, Randa said.

The garden is being created with potted flowers. Pots, soil and seeds will be available on Saturday for people attending the ribbon-cutting to plant and the Naylors also are asking for donations of potted plants.

For more information, see Eden's Community Garden on Facebook.