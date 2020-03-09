Monday

Mar 9, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Local meetings for the week.

MONDAY


Marion Township Supervisors, 4 p.m., municipal building, 485 Hartzell School Road


North Beaver Township Supervisors, 4:15 p.m., municipal building, 861 Mount Jackson Road


Ellwood City Council, 6 p.m., municipal building, 525 Lawrence Ave.


Riverside School Board, 7 p.m., Riverside Middle School Library, 318 Country Club Drive, North Sewickley Township


Slippery Rock Township Supervisors, 7 p.m., municipal building, 4334 Route 422


Wampum Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 335 Main St. Extension


New Beaver Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 778 Wampum-New Galilee Road


Homewood Council, 7 p.m., Homewood Fire Department, 464 Main St.


Darlington Township Supervisors, 8 p.m., municipal building, 3590 Darlington Road


TUESDAY


Lawrence County Commisioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ meeting room, lower level, Lawrence County Courthouse, 430 Court St., New Castle


Ellwood City Area School Board, 7 p.m., board room, Lincoln High School, 501 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City


North Sewickley Township Supervisors, 7 p.m., municipal building, 893 Mercer Road


THURSDAY


Beaver County Commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ conference room, Beaver County Courthouse, 810 Third St., Beaver


Perry Township Supervisors, 4 p.m., municipal building, 284 Reno Road


Shenango Township Supervisors, 7 p.m., municipal building, 1000 Willowbrook Road